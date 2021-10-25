Mad Jack’s 5 cross country returns to Attingham Park

‘Mad Jack’s 5’ the popular five mile cross country race organised by Shrewsbury Athletics Club returns to Attingham Park this November.

The event takes place at Attingham Park near Shrewsbury. National Trust / Shrewsbury Athletics Club

The race will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 6 November and is a joint venture between Shrewsbury AC and the National Trust, set in the extensive grounds of the National Trust’s Attingham Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Rebekah Ingham, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Attingham Park said, “We’re delighted to be hosting Mad Jack’s 5 again at Attingham. It’s a popular race with local runners and after the postponement of the race last year, we’re looking forward to welcoming them back this year!”

- Advertisement -

The multi-terrain cross country course is approximately five miles with the majority of the course off road and includes a mixture of pasture land where cattle, sheep and deer can be seen. The course also passes through wooded areas with obstacles such as fallen trees and several wet marsh-like areas (dependent upon weather conditions leading up to the race and on the day). On the home stretch, and as runners head for the finish line the course takes in the ‘paddock pond’ where competitors run or wade through still water, approximately 0.5 metres deep. Runners are advised to be prepared for mud and cold water at this popular feature of the race.

The race takes place at 10.30am on Saturday 6 November, with registration from 8.30am to 10am, entrants for the race must be over 16 years old. Places can be booked online via Shrewsbury Athletic Club until 10am on Saturday 6 November and cost £12.00 per affiliated adult, and £14.00 per non-affiliated adult. For more information on Mad Jack’s 5 and to book please visit the Shrewsbury Athletics Club website at http://www.shrewsburyac.org.uk/our-races/mad-jacks-5/