Great turnout for Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Presidents Cup

The weather was ideal for this year’s Presidents Cup competition at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

President – Dave Pearson, Winners Ian Rainford & Nigel Ridgway and Club Captain – Jez Wilson. Photo: Mike Purnell

The competition saw 98 of the best male and 4 best female players going head to head, with their partners, to try and win the Presidents Cup and Tanners Champagne.

The competition is a Betterball Strokeplay open to male pairs, female pairs or mixed pairs.

Results

1st Ian Rainford & Nigel Ridgway with a nett 63. Also with 63 but pipped by one shot on the back nine were Jonathan Guest & Steve Fitzpatrick.

3rd with a nett 66 were Andrew Carson & Harry Broad.

4th Darren Lewis & Paul McGarry with a nett 67. Also with 67 but pipped by two shots on the back nine were Greg Hughes & Tom Alford.

6th with a nett 68 were Alan Lewis & Dennis Ashley.