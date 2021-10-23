Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 4 – 1 Cambridge United

A Ryan Bowman hattrick helps Shrewsbury Town to a rampant home victory against Cambridge United.

If ever there was a time when Shrewsbury Town needed an emphatic win and performance, then this was it. A tumultuous week off the pitch with criticism levelled at the manager’s conduct and allegations of supporter racism – the last seven days could have gotten even uglier had Mark Bonner’s side come away with anything from the contest.

But in Ryan Bowman Town finally appear to have a striker with the ability to find the net on a consistent basis. It took the former Exeter man just six minutes to open his Montgomery Waters Meadow account, although Joe Iredale’s 58th minute goal evened the scores.

- Advertisement -

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Adam May’s horror challenge on Josh Daniels saw the midfielder given a straight red. Town certainly made the numerical advantage count with Ryan Bowman helping himself to a brace – Luke Leahy completed the rout with a stoppage time goal to give the home fans something to cheer about.

Shrewsbury needed a fast start and certainly went about their attacking business early on. Luke Leahy’s tantalising delivery was nodded agonisingly over the bar by Dan Udoh. However, his strike partner Ryan Bowman found the back of the net three minutes later. George Nurse was the provider and Bowman leapt like a salmon to head beyond Dimitar Mitov.

Then, Luke Leahy fired a long-range distance strike over the bar as Town took the game to Cambridge. At the other end, former Shrewsbury loanee Shillow Tracey looked to profit from David Davis’ unconvincing clearance, but the forward drove his shot over.

The game became end to end with both sides trading blows. Joe Ironside found himself in space but couldn’t make the required connection from Iredale’s cross. Dan Udoh had started the contest like a man possessed – he picked up the baton from Shaun Whalley and turned his marker prior to his strike needed desperate intervention from Mitov in the U’s goal.

The Bulgarian keeper was called into action once more prior to the half hour mark. Matthew Pennington slipped through Shaun Whalley and his drilled effort was parried to safety by the ex-Charlton stopper.

Moments later though, Mitov was forced off with a nasty head injury following a collision with Dan Udoh. The latter was able to continue.

An elongated period of stoppage time allowed Cambridge to seek the equaliser. Shillow Tracey left George Nurse trailing in his wake and flashed a delivery into the area which was begging to be converted but there were no takers.

Steve Cotterill’s side were on the front foot at the beginning of the second half. George Nurse arrowed a 30-yard shot goalward and substitute keeper McKenzie-Lyle required divine intervention. Matthew Pennington angled an effort wide of the target as Shrewsbury continued to seize control.

But the visitors were level in the 58th minute through an inspiring piece of play. Joe Ironside belted a powerful shot from the left-hand side and Marko Marosi had no chance of keeping the shot out.

Mark Bonner’s side may have nudged themselves ahead had Ironside converted from Wes Hoolahan’s cross, but Town escaped. Town were handed a numerical advantage when Adam May was rightly sent off for a vicious challenge on Josh Daniels.

Shrewsbury were able to make the numbers count. In the 73rd minute, Ryan Bowman received a sublime pass from Shaun Whalley and sent a low finish under the body of McKenzie-Lyle to give his side the lead.

Bowman completed his hattrick seven minutes from time. Shaun Whalley and Dan Udoh linked up well to set Bowman through and the forward had ice running through his veins to dispatch the attempt.

There was even time for a fourth. Ryan Bowman turned provider for Luke Leahy who calmly slotted beyond the beleaguered McKenzie-Lyle.

A thumping victory for Town caps off a torrid week. They face Lincoln next weekend, whilst Cambridge visit Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 5,387

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett (65), 7. Whalley (84), 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta (76), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre (76), 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (87), 18. Bloxham (84), 22. Daniels (65 – 87), 24. Leshabela

Subs Not Used: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 24. Leshabela

Cambridge United

1. Mitov (37), 2. Williams, 6. Jones, 24. Masterson (78), 3. Iredale, 19. May, 4. Digby, 18. Tracey (90), 14. Hoolahan, 7. Brophy (71), 9, Ironside

Subs: 10. Smith (78), 11. Dunk, 13. McKenzie-Lyle (37), 15. Okedina, 16. Weir (71), 26. Knibbs (90), 27. Worman

Subs Not Used: 11. Dunk, 15. Okedina, 27. Worman

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 2 Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 2 Wigan

Bolton 2 – 2 Gillingham

Burton 1 – 3 Oxford

Doncaster 3 – 2 Cheltenham

Ipswich 2 – 1 Fleetwood

MK Dons 0 – 3 Rotherham

Morecambe 1 – 1 Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 1 Lincoln

Sunderland 0 – 1 Charlton

Wycombe 2 – 1 Crewe