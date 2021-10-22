Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Cambridge United

Steve Cotterill has come under fire from Shrewsbury Town fans this week as he prepares for a home clash against promoted Cambridge United.

The former Portsmouth and Bristol City boss has been slammed on social media this week by large sections of Shrewsbury Town fans.

Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Oxford in midweek and whilst performances have been below par, it is Cotterill’s alleged behaviour in media interviews that has irked supporters.

A page called ‘Out of Context Cotterill’ has appeared on Twitter that has over 1,000 followers, showing the Town manager getting frustrated and replying sharply to media questions.

It has been a difficult week for Shrewsbury off the field with the club suspending three fans over allegations of racism during the 1-0 win against MK Dons.

On the pitch, Town will continue to remain without Josh Vela due to a knee problem. George Nurse (ankle) remains a doubt – an injury he picked up last weekend that forced him to miss the Oxford clash.

Luke Leahy will return from suspension, whilst Aaron Pierre appears to have shrugged off an achillies problem. Cotterill may hand starts to Sam Cosgrove and Josh Daniels.

Shrewsbury are seeking their first home win against Cambridge since November 2002. Nigel Jemson (brace) and Ian Woan were on target in a 3-2 victory.

The visitors are waiting to find out how long Liam O’Neil will be out for. The midfielder sustained a calf injury in training and has been side-lined for the last two fixtures.

Greg Taylor (ankle) remains absent whilst Jack Lankester is expected to be unavailable. However, former Norwich and Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan should be fit.

Cambridge who drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, currently occupy 16th place.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 7. Whalley, 14. Ogbeta, 22. Daniels, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela, 25. Wilson

Cambridge United

1. Mitov, 2. Williams, 6. Jones, 24. Masterson, 3. Iredale, 10. Smith, 16. Weir, 4. Digby, 19. May, 7. Brophy, 9. Ironside

Subs: 11. Dunk, 13. McKenzie-Lyle, 14. Hoolahan, 15. Okedina, 18. Tracey, 26. Knibbs, 27 Worman

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon V Wigan

Bolton V Gillingham

Burton V Oxford

Doncaster V Cheltenham

Ipswich V Fleetwood

MK Dons V Rotherham

Morecambe V Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday V Lincoln

Sunderland V Charlton

Wycombe V Crewe