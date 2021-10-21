Oswestry 10k organisers thrilled with the success of event

Organisers of this year’s Oswestry 10k say the event was a huge success with runners travelling from all over the UK.

Runners set off on the 2021 Oswestry 10k

Alan Lewis, the owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the way the event went, having runners from all over the UK in Oswestry is a huge honour. The route included passing Hope House our charity partner and that was a really big part of the day.



“Seeing everything take place and the runners start was a very special moment. The support from volunteers, marshals, sponsors and runners was truly amazing and we can not thank people enough for the support.”

The winner was Jim Hickinbottom, from Shrewsbury Athletics Club, with a time of 34 minutes and 20 seconds.

Donna Morris took the ladies win in 37:49 and she was representing Builth and District running club.

All of their attention now turns to the family friendly Shropshire Santa Run on the 5th of December.