17.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do members celebrate black belt grading

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local martial arts club Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do has cause for celebrations as seven of its members have been promoted at a recent black belt grading.

Pictured Dylan Parkes, Logan Gregory, Jack Light, Jack Milner, Gary Plant, Chris Murr
Pictured Dylan Parkes, Logan Gregory, Jack Light, Jack Milner, Gary Plant, Chris Murr

The grading group, which saw a 100% pass rate for the club, was made up of four juniors and three seniors.

Youngest of the group was Jack Milner, aged 12, alongside teenagers Jack Light and Logan Gregory who all graded for 1st Degree black belt. Dylan Parkes is aged 16 and successfully secured a promotion to 3rd Degree black belt, which is the highest achievement possible before adulthood.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile the adults consisted of Barry Crook, who was promoted to black belt for the first time, Chris Murr who achieved 4th Degree, and Instructor of the group Gary Plant who achieved 5th Degree black belt.

Pictured Instructor Gary Plant with Barry Crook
Pictured Instructor Gary Plant with Barry Crook

Club owner Anna Bradford praised the group, saying “Five of the seven students were ready to grade in April 2020 and their grading was cancelled with one month’s notice due to Covid. Our club was forced to close and then we managed to reopen with an adapted regime at an outdoor venue.

“Recently we have secured a new indoor venue and added two more students to the grading list! Everyone has shown huge resilience and determination to keep themselves fit, motivated and engaged for the grading during these unprecedented times – and the whole club is really proud of them”.

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do train at Castlefields School on Mondays and Thursdays. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP