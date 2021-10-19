Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do members celebrate black belt grading

Local martial arts club Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do has cause for celebrations as seven of its members have been promoted at a recent black belt grading.

Pictured Dylan Parkes, Logan Gregory, Jack Light, Jack Milner, Gary Plant, Chris Murr

The grading group, which saw a 100% pass rate for the club, was made up of four juniors and three seniors.

Youngest of the group was Jack Milner, aged 12, alongside teenagers Jack Light and Logan Gregory who all graded for 1st Degree black belt. Dylan Parkes is aged 16 and successfully secured a promotion to 3rd Degree black belt, which is the highest achievement possible before adulthood.

Meanwhile the adults consisted of Barry Crook, who was promoted to black belt for the first time, Chris Murr who achieved 4th Degree, and Instructor of the group Gary Plant who achieved 5th Degree black belt.

Pictured Instructor Gary Plant with Barry Crook

Club owner Anna Bradford praised the group, saying “Five of the seven students were ready to grade in April 2020 and their grading was cancelled with one month’s notice due to Covid. Our club was forced to close and then we managed to reopen with an adapted regime at an outdoor venue.

“Recently we have secured a new indoor venue and added two more students to the grading list! Everyone has shown huge resilience and determination to keep themselves fit, motivated and engaged for the grading during these unprecedented times – and the whole club is really proud of them”.

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do train at Castlefields School on Mondays and Thursdays.