Tickets on sale for UK Pro League Finals Week at The Shrewsbury Club

Tickets are now on sale for a top tennis tournament for British stars at The Shrewsbury Club next month.

The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top tennis tournaments

The UK Pro League Finals Week, which will be broadcast on BT Sport, takes place between November 8-14.



Rising British stars along with more established players have been competing at events around the country throughout the year to qualify to play in Shrewsbury.



The top nine men and top nine women will be joined by three players given wild cards.



They will battle it out in a round robin format to be crowned champion, with the winners of the men’s and women’s competitions each receiving £15,000.



It is the first professional tennis tournament staged by the Sundorne Road venue since September 2019 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming spectators back in a Covid secure environment.



“Tickets are now on sale online and it’s a great opportunity to see live tennis in Shrewsbury with spectators able to watch the matches from court-side stands.



“The afternoon matches throughout the week start at 1pm, with evening matches getting under way at 7pm, so people can come along after work and watch.



“This event is a league format, not a straight knockout, and the incentives are very high for the players because they will be playing for £115,000 prize money, the highest amount that’s ever been played for in Shrewsbury.”



Admission prices for the UK Pro League from Monday to Friday is £5 each day, while it’s £7.50 for both the semi-finals on Saturday and finals on Sunday. All tickets include a 20-page tournament programme.



A weekly pass providing entry to all matches throughout the week is also available for £25.

To buy tickets and for more information see www.worldtennistourshrewsbury.com/tickets-and-events/

