Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v MK Dons

Shrewsbury Town are boosted by the news that Ryan Bowman’s heart scare is not as serious as first feared as they prepare to host MK Dons.

The former Exeter and Motherwell striker suffered a heart scare during Town’s defeat to Ipswich last weekend. He has been told to alter his medication following the episode but has returned to light training.

Ipswich’s medical team were quick on their feet to assess and monitor Bowman, who at one stage recorded a heart rate of 250 beats per minute.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old’s visit to hospital was a short stay, and it could be possible for the 29-year-old to feature on the bench for Town.

Elsewhere, Steve Cotterill will be monitoring Grenadian international Aaron Pierre who has a tight achillies. However, he could be fit enough to start. Josh Daniels (ankle) and Josh Vela (knee) both remain out.

Shrewsbury recorded a 4-2 win the last time these sides met in February. Sean Goss (twice), Ollie Norburn, and Curtis Main were on the scoresheet.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning states that striker Troy Parrott is back rejuvenated from his international experience. The Spurs loanee featured for the Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The visitors currently sit in 6th place and recorded a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster in their previous league outing.

Possible Team News

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

MK Dons

1. Fisher, 5. O’Hora, 6. Darling, 3. Lewington, 30. Kioso, 7. O’Riley, 17. Robson, 21. Harvie, 9. Twine, 20. Parrott, 36. Watters

Subs: 2. Watson, 4. Jules, 8. Kasumu, 10. Eisa, 16. McEachran, 18. Boateng, 23. Ravizzoli

