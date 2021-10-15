8.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 16, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v MK Dons

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are boosted by the news that Ryan Bowman’s heart scare is not as serious as first feared as they prepare to host MK Dons.

The former Exeter and Motherwell striker suffered a heart scare during Town’s defeat to Ipswich last weekend. He has been told to alter his medication following the episode but has returned to light training.

Ipswich’s medical team were quick on their feet to assess and monitor Bowman, who at one stage recorded a heart rate of 250 beats per minute.

- Advertisement -

Thankfully, the 29-year-old’s visit to hospital was a short stay, and it could be possible for the 29-year-old to feature on the bench for Town.

Elsewhere, Steve Cotterill will be monitoring Grenadian international Aaron Pierre who has a tight achillies. However, he could be fit enough to start. Josh Daniels (ankle) and Josh Vela (knee) both remain out.

Shrewsbury recorded a 4-2 win the last time these sides met in February. Sean Goss (twice), Ollie Norburn, and Curtis Main were on the scoresheet.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning states that striker Troy Parrott is back rejuvenated from his international experience. The Spurs loanee featured for the Republic of Ireland against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The visitors currently sit in 6th place and recorded a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster in their previous league outing.

Possible Team News

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

MK Dons

1. Fisher, 5. O’Hora, 6. Darling, 3. Lewington, 30. Kioso, 7. O’Riley, 17. Robson, 21. Harvie, 9. Twine, 20. Parrott, 36. Watters

Subs: 2. Watson, 4. Jules, 8. Kasumu, 10. Eisa, 16. McEachran, 18. Boateng, 23. Ravizzoli

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Sheffield Wednesday
Bolton V Wigan
Cambridge V Ipswich
Cheltenham V Accrington
Doncaster V Wycombe
Fleetwood V Crewe
Gillingham V Sunderland
Lincoln V Charlton
Oxford V Plymouth
Rotherham V Portsmouth

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP