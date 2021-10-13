Fantastic weather for the Sidaway Cup

Members of Bridgnorth Golf Club enjoyed fantastic weather during the recently held Sidaway Cup.

Winners – Mark Hogan and Suzanne Huxley. Photo: Mike Purnell

Irene Sidaway, who many of the older members still remember fondly, as she did a lot to promote friendly competitions and to improve the facilities at Bridgnorth Golf Club, one of which was her gift of The Halfway House.

The Sidaway Cup is an annual competition, where Senior Men and the ladies put their names down and then a draw for partners takes place.

The actual competition is a Stableford Greensomes format, played over 15 holes (4th to 18th) with an allowance of 5/12th of the combined handicap.

Results

1st. Suzanne Huxley & Mark Hogan with 35 point, followed by Jo Challinor & Paul Foster with 31 points.

In joint third place were Norma Stiles & Lorrie Hickman and Margaret Thompson & Club President, Dave Pearson both scored 30 points, with Joy Foster & Senior’s Captain, Tony Clarke scoring 29 to come 5th.

There were 2 twos by Norma Stiles & Lorrie Hickman and Suzanne Huxley & Mark Hogan both on the 9th.