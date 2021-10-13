12.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Fantastic weather for the Sidaway Cup

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Members of Bridgnorth Golf Club enjoyed fantastic weather during the recently held Sidaway Cup.

Winners - Mark Hogan and Suzanne Huxley. Photo: Mike Purnell
Winners – Mark Hogan and Suzanne Huxley. Photo: Mike Purnell

Irene Sidaway, who many of the older members still remember fondly, as she did a lot to promote friendly competitions and to improve the facilities at Bridgnorth Golf Club, one of which was her gift of The Halfway House.

The Sidaway Cup is an annual competition, where Senior Men and the ladies put their names down and then a draw for partners takes place.

- Advertisement -

The actual competition is a Stableford Greensomes format, played over 15 holes (4th to 18th) with an allowance of 5/12th of the combined handicap.

Results

1st. Suzanne Huxley & Mark Hogan with 35 point, followed by Jo Challinor & Paul Foster with 31 points.

In joint third place were Norma Stiles & Lorrie Hickman  and Margaret Thompson & Club President, Dave Pearson both scored 30 points, with Joy Foster & Senior’s Captain, Tony Clarke scoring 29 to come 5th.

There were 2 twos by Norma Stiles & Lorrie Hickman and Suzanne Huxley & Mark Hogan both on the 9th.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP