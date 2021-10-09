Match Report: Ipswich Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are completely outplayed by Paul Cook’s Ipswich as their search for an away win goes on.

The visitors were outclassed by an Ipswich side that should have rubbed salt into Town wounds. Their early dominant play was rewarded when Conor Chaplin opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

The Tractor Boys continued to lay siege to Shrewsbury’s goal, however, Shaun Whalley’s deflected effort gave Steve Cotterill’s side a surprise leveller.

Former Charlton striker Macauley Bonne found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Luke Leahy was furious that he was not awarded a penalty, but Town’s winless run on the road continues.

Steve Cotterill named the same eleven that lost 2-1 in their last league outing against Wycombe Wanderers.

Ipswich wasted little time in stamping their authority on the contest. Sam Morsy was upended following a mazy run and Lee Evans whipped the resulting free-kick inches beyond the target. Then, the home side had the ball in the back of the net, however, the flag came to Town’s rescue. Wes Burns ghosted in behind the Shrewsbury backline to collect a fine Lee Evans pass. The former Fleetwood winger swept a cross toward Macaulay Bonne who nodded home – the striker had strayed fractionally offside though.

Ipswich continued to assert their dominance. Scott Fraser’s lofted cross was met by Wes Burns – the forward could only power his header into the side netting. The home side were rewarded for their scintillating performance with the opening goal. Matt Penney’s delivery was met by a bullet Macaulay Bonne header, but he was denied by a flying Mark Marosi stop. The Slovakian’s heroics were in vain though as Conor Chaplin thumped in the rebound from close range.

The visitors looked highly unlucky to register an equaliser, but four minutes after conceding they pegged their hosts back. Elliott Bennett’s cushioned header was gathered by Shaun Whalley – the winger moved through the gears prior to his strike from outside the box taking a deflection and flying beyond Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Town striker Ryan Bowman was withdrawn ten minutes prior to the break due to an apparent stomach problem.

Ipswich began the second half brightly with intricate play leaving Town’s defenders in a spin. With 54 minutes on the clock, the ex-Premier League outfit retook the lead. Lee Evans’ wicked corner was attacked by Macaulay Bonne who planted his header high into the roof of the net.

Paul Cook’s side were inches away from netting for the third time. Matt Penney’s driven low cross left Macaulay Bonne stretching but he couldn’t make the required connection.

The visitors were fuming that the referee failed to point to the spot. Tom Bloxham nipped in ahead of his marker and Luke Leahy raced through on goal. It seemed that his heels were clipped, but the man with the whistle was having none of it.

In truth, an equaliser would have flattered a poor Town side as they fall to yet another defeat. The pressure continues to mount – Shrewsbury welcome MK Dons next time out whilst Ipswich visit Cambridge.

Attendance: 19,256 (202 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Ipswich Town

31. Hladky, 44. Donacien, 5. Edmundson, 26. Burgess, 3. Penney (81), 55. Morsy, 8. Evans, 7. Burns (73), 21. Chaplin, 11. Fraser, 18. Bonne (88)

Subs: 1. Holy, 4. Harper, 9. Pigott (88), 16. El Mizouni, 22. Nsiala (81), 23. Aluko, 29. Edwards (73)

Subs Not Used: 1. Holy, 4. Harper, 16. El Mizouni, 23. Aluko

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre (74), 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman (35), 11. Udoh (74)

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (35), 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta (74), 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham (74), 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, Leshabela

Other League One Results

Plymouth 2 – 1 Burton

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 0 Bolton

Wycombe 2 – 0 Gillingham