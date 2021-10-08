Match Preview: Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action as they travel to Portman Road to face a rejuvenated Ipswich side.

The visitors have been handed a blow with the news that influential midfielder Josh Vela will be absent for a further two weeks with a confirmed medial ligament injury.

The ex-Hibernian and Bolton midfielder has been out of action for the past two games after sustaining the injury during the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon.

The visitors will also be without Northern Irishman Josh Daniels due to an ankle issue. Popular Elliot Bennett tragically lost his father this week, but boss Steve Cotterill has revealed the ex-Blackburn man will feature against Ipswich. Elsewhere, George Nurse has a knock, but it is not severe enough to rule him out of contention.

Shrewsbury continue to search for their first win on the road this campaign. They have never emerged victorious at Portman Road, and are seeking their first win against Ipswich in 10 attempts – a run that stretches back to January 1987.

Results have drastically improved for Ipswich boss Paul Cook who was on the cusp of the sack earlier in the campaign.

The home side will be without Bersant Celina who is on international duty with Kosovo for their fixtures against Sweden and Georgia.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (hip) and Hayden Coulson (thigh) are closing in on returns but neither will be available this weekend. Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jon Nolan remains a long-term absentee with knee and calf issues. However, Sone Aluko is available following illness.

Ipswich who lost 2-1 against Accrington in their last league outing, currently occupy 19th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Ipswich Town

31. Hladky, 44. Donacien, 5. Edmundson, 26. Burgess, 3. Penney, 8. Evans, 55. Morsy, 7. Burns, 29. Edwards, 11. Fraser, 18. Bonne

Subs: 1. Holy, 4. Harper, 10. Norwood, 21. Chaplin, 22. Nsiala, 23. Aluko, 33. Clements

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshebela

