16.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 8, 2021

Match Preview: Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town return to league action as they travel to Portman Road to face a rejuvenated Ipswich side.

The visitors have been handed a blow with the news that influential midfielder Josh Vela will be absent for a further two weeks with a confirmed medial ligament injury.

The ex-Hibernian and Bolton midfielder has been out of action for the past two games after sustaining the injury during the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon.

- Advertisement -

The visitors will also be without Northern Irishman Josh Daniels due to an ankle issue. Popular Elliot Bennett tragically lost his father this week, but boss Steve Cotterill has revealed the ex-Blackburn man will feature against Ipswich. Elsewhere, George Nurse has a knock, but it is not severe enough to rule him out of contention.

Shrewsbury continue to search for their first win on the road this campaign. They have never emerged victorious at Portman Road, and are seeking their first win against Ipswich in 10 attempts – a run that stretches back to January 1987.

Results have drastically improved for Ipswich boss Paul Cook who was on the cusp of the sack earlier in the campaign.

The home side will be without Bersant Celina who is on international duty with Kosovo for their fixtures against Sweden and Georgia.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (hip) and Hayden Coulson (thigh) are closing in on returns but neither will be available this weekend. Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jon Nolan remains a long-term absentee with knee and calf issues. However, Sone Aluko is available following illness.

Ipswich who lost 2-1 against Accrington in their last league outing, currently occupy 19th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Ipswich Town

31. Hladky, 44. Donacien, 5. Edmundson, 26. Burgess, 3. Penney, 8. Evans, 55. Morsy, 7. Burns, 29. Edwards, 11. Fraser, 18. Bonne

Subs: 1. Holy, 4. Harper, 10. Norwood, 21. Chaplin, 22. Nsiala, 23. Aluko, 33. Clements

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 24. Leshebela

Other League One Fixtures

Plymouth V Burton
Sheffield Wednesday V Bolton
Wycombe V Gillingham

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP