Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Final call for entries to Oswestry 10k

By Shropshire Live

The Oswestry 10k is nearly here and it is the last chance for runners of all abilities to take part with entries closing on 10 October 2021.

The well-supported event hits the streets on Sunday 17 October and will attract around 1000 runners from near and far.

The event starts and finishes outside the park gates and includes a mixture of town and country roads. The 6.2-mile route is on fully closed roads and will attract all types of runners from elite through to fun runners so everyone is welcome to take part.

Hope House charity partner

The charity partner for the event is Hope House and race director Alan Lewis designed the course to include a pass by Hope House, so the staff and children can enjoy the day without having to travel.

Each runner will receive a Wilfred Owen themed medal. There will be water stations, a race village, toilet facilities plus a marked route with marshalls and chip-timed results.

The event is organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events, which are also behind the popular Welshpool 10k, Valley Burner, Shropshire Santa Run and the Midnight Ride. Shropshire Live is their official media partner this year and is helping to promote the events.

Enter the 2021 Oswestry 10k

Entries for the 2021 Oswestry 10k close on Sunday 10 October. You can find out more details and enter The Oswestry 10k here.

