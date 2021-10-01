Match Preview: Bolton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are seeking to get back on track following their midweek defeat as they prepare to face Bolton.

Town’s mini-revival came to an end when a Joe Jacobson inspired Wycombe sealed a 2-1 away win in midweek.

Shrewsbury had earned a credible point against Sheffield Wednesday and followed that up with a victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Now their focus is on their first away win of the campaign. Steve Cotterill may remain without his influential midfielder Josh Vela. The 27-year-old who began his career with Bolton, has been plagued by a knee injury.

Northern Irishman Josh Daniels has been ruled out with a knock. Otherwise, Town are a picture of health – Sam Cosgrove, Tom Bloxham, and Nathanael Ogbeta will be pushing for recalls.

Shrewsbury have failed to win in any of their previous seven league games against Bolton. Their away success was a 1-0 victory in April 1990.

The home side could welcome back striker Amadou Bakayoko who has been missing in recent weeks with a calf problem. Former Southampton winger Lloyd Isgrove (head) could get the nod. Xavier Amaechi remains absent.

Bolton, who recorded an impressive 4-1 away win against Charlton in midweek, currently occupy 7th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Bolton Wanderers

12. Dixon, 2. Jones, 5. Santos, 27. Baptiste, 3. John, 4. Williams, 20. Lee, 24. Kachunga, 10. Sarcevic, 23. Isgrove, 9. Doyle

Subs: 1. Gilks, 6. Johnston, 7. Delfouneso, 8. Sheehan, 11. Bakayoko, 17. Afolayan, 29. Gordon

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 23. Nurse, 24. Leshebela

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Ipswich

AFC Wimbledon V Burton

Cheltenham V Rotherham

Crewe V Cambridge

Doncaster V MK Dons

Fleetwood V Charlton

Gillingham V Wigan

Lincoln V Plymouth

Portsmouth V Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday V Oxford

Wycombe V Morecambe