Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Wycombe Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are once again undone by a former player as two second half Wycombe goals give the visitors all three points.

The curse of the former players strikes once more as Joe Jacobson’s 52nd minute goal gave the visitors the lead.



Ryan Tafazolli doubled the Chairboy’s lead in the 66th minute, and despite Matthew Pennington reducing the arrears, Town slipped to defeat.



Steve Cotterill made two changes from the side that beat AFC Wimbledon last time out. Josh Vela and Luke Leahy were replaced by George Nurse and Dan Udoh.



Following an uneventful opening period, it was the visitors that seized the initiative. Former Wolves striker Sam Vokes guided Jason McCarthy’s cross into the path of Anthony Stewart who fired wide. Then, former Shrewsbury man Jack Grimmer planted a header straight into the grateful arms of Marko Marosi.



At the other end, ex-Fulham keeper David Stockdale was called into a reactive save to deny Shaun Whalley’s half-volley. Then, Sam Vokes, a reported summer target for Town, should have put the visitors into the lead. The Welshman had time and space to pick out a spot, but his overhead kick from close range was comfortably gathered by Marko Marosi.



Town responded with a decent attack through Shaun Whalley and Dan Udoh. The latter looped a header off-target. Dan Udoh did get a header on target moments later, but Stockdale was equal to it.



Wycombe started the second half at a frenetic pace and were soon a goal to the good. Town failed to clear their lines sufficiently, and the ball dropped kindly to Joe Jacobson. The full-back fired an unstoppable shot beyond the reaches of Marko Marosi.



Shrewsbury attempted to locate the equaliser through Shaun Whalley – he cut in from the flank and drilled a shot just wide of the far corner. Then, Dan Udoh was unable to trouble Stockdale from an acute angle.



With 24 minutes remaining, Wycombe doubled their lead. A dubious free-kick was converted by Ryan Tafazolli – much to the frustration of the home faithful.



Town pulled one back in the 78th minute. Elliott Bennett’s corner was met by a glancing Matthew Pennington header and the hosts were back in with a shout. Shrewsbury tried in vain to find a leveller – Aaron Pierre’s back post header missed the target.



Shrewsbury will be hoping to bounce back when they visit Bolton at the weekend – Wycombe are at home to Morecambe.



Attendance: 4,510 (180 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley (87), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (76)

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta (87), 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham (76), 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Subs Not Used: 9. Cosgrove, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 24. Leshabela

Wycombe Wanderers

13. Stockdale, 2. Grimmer, 5. Stewart, 6. Tafazolli, 3. Jacobson, 26. McCarthy, 28. Scowen, 8. Thompson, 16. Kaikai (70), 9. Vokes (87), 18. Hanlan (82)

Subs: 7. Wheeler (70), 12. McCleary (82), 17. Horgan, 19. Mehmeti, 20. Akinfenwa (87), 23. Obita, 31. Przybek

Subs Not Used: 17. Horgan, 19. Mehmeti, 23. Obita, 31. Przybek

Other League One Results



Burton 2 – 1 Portsmouth

Cambridge 0 – 2 Gillingham

Charlton 1 – 4 Bolton

Ipswich 6 – 0 Doncaster

MK Dons 3 – 3 Fleetwood

Morecambe 2 – 0 Lincoln

Oxford 5 – 1 Accrington

Plymouth 1 – 1 Crewe

Rotherham 3 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland 5 – 0 Cheltenham

Wigan 1 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday