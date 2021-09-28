Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Wycombe Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches as they prepare to welcome Wycombe this evening.

Shrewsbury’s stuttering start has improved significantly in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw with pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday was followed up by Town’s second win of the campaign at the weekend.

Steve Cotterill praised his side’s resilience after coming from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon. Dan Udoh, who needed just three minutes to locate a winner from the substitutes bench, will be pushing to start.

- Advertisement -

Town could be without influential midfielder Josh Vela. The former Bolton and Hibs man took a bang to the knee at the weekend – he will have a scan to make sure it is not any damage to ligaments. Elliott Bennett had cramp in his hamstring, but should be fit enough to feature.

Town have won just one of their previous nine games against the Chairboy’s. That win came in March 2019 – as two goals in a matter of minutes from Omar Beckles and Ollie Norburn sealed a 2-1 victory.

The visitors have successfully appealed Anthony Stewart’s red card. The defender was sent off during the weekend’s 1-0 defeat against MK Dons – but he will avoid the usual three match ban and can line up against Shrewsbury.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has a full complement to choose from having recently welcomed Dominic Gape back following a long-term issue.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 23. Nurse, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 10. Vela, 11. Udoh, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela

Wycombe Wanderers

13. Stockdale, 2. Grimmer, 5. Stewart, 6. Tafazolli, 3. Jacobson, 8. Thompson, 12. McCleary, 28. Scowen, 28. Obita, 9. Vokes, 17. Horgan

Subs: 4. Gape, 7. Wheeler, 16. Kaikai, 18. Hanlan, 20. Akinfenwa, 26. McCarthy, 31. Przybek

Other League One Fixtures

Burton V Portsmouth

Cambridge V Gillingham

Charlton V Bolton

Ipswich V Doncaster

MK Dons V Fleetwood

Morecambe V Lincoln

Oxford V Accrington

Plymouth V Crewe

Rotherham V AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland V Cheltenham

Wigan V Sheffield Wednesday