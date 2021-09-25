Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury Town maintain their impressive record against AFC Wimbledon as they come from behind to seal the three points.

Prior to the contest, AFC Wimbledon had failed to emerge victorious in Shropshire. The Dons had actually only won one of the 12 meetings in all competitions.

But Watford loanee Dapo Mebude located a 32nd minute opener to give the visitors the platform to secure their first away win against Town.

Shrewsbury’s performances are getting more consistent, and they are beginning to string together some decent results. And when Luke Leahy netted his first Town goal prior to half-time, the mood in the home sections lifted significantly.

However, Shrewsbury were not done there as with 33 minutes left on the clock, substitute Dan Udoh found the eventual winner – helping to secure Town’s second league win of the campaign in the process.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Cotterill named the same eleven that gained a credible away point against Sheffield Wednesday. Harry Burgoyne returned to the bench following the completion of his three-match ban.

AFC Wimbledon are more accustomed to survival scraps, but the Dons have enjoyed a meteoric rise this campaign. They started brightly too – Anthony Hartigan worked some room, but his final effort was wayward. Then, Dapo Mebude looked odds on to covert a delightful pass from youngster Ayoub Assal, but the youngster was unable to make the required connection.

At the other end, Dons made a hash of a clearance from a set-piece and the ball fell kindly to Shaun Whalley. The forward’s low strike was pushed away by New Zealand international Nik Tzanev – the rebound was struck straight at the keeper.

Usually, corners are an advantage for the attacking team, but Shrewsbury were countered on quickly by the visitors. The ball eventually fell to Aaron Pressley who was denied by a reactive Marko Marosi stop.

The next opportunity of note fell to the hosts. Former Blackburn man Elliott Bennett clipped a cross to the back post – Ryan Bowman’s diving header went wide of the post.

Moments later, Mark Robinson’s side nudged themselves ahead. Town softly relinquished possession from a free-kick and AFC Wimbledon swarmed forward. Former Shrewsbury loanee Luke McCormick sent Dapo Mebude on his merry way and the Scot beat Marosi with a clinical attempt.

A few boos ringing around the Montgomery Waters Meadow were soon silenced two minutes before the interval. Luke Leahy climbed above his marker to plant a header into the bottom corner after a looping cross from the evergreen Elliott Bennett.

Buoyed by the leveller, Town could have gone into the break in the lead. Sam Cosgrove’s clever cut-back found the unmarked Shaun Whalley who from just six yards out conspired to skew his shot straight into the arms of Nik Tzanev.

A stuttering start to the second period contrasted with the fast pace of the first. Luke McCormick blasted comfortably wide of the goal. Shrewsbury have just got used to a clean bill of health, but Josh Vela was forced off with an injury midway through the second period.

When the action resumed, Marko Marosi was forced into a good save, getting down low to deny Pressley’s header. Former Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan flashed a header off target as the Dons got back on top.

Steve Cotterill rolled the dice to send on Nigerian striker Dan Udoh and his decision paid off just three minutes later. Nik Tzanev was attracted to the flight of Luke Leahy’s cross, but the goalkeeper ended up in no man’s land as Dan Udoh’s header gave the home side the lead.

Shrewsbury continued to take the game to their opponents. Ryan Bowman’s whipped shot was agonisingly just past the post.

AFC Wimbledon still looked likely to salvage something from the game. Jack Rudoni managed to get in between the two centre halves, but his flying header thankfully did not need Marosi’s intervention.

Town will hope to make it three matches unbeaten when they welcome Wycombe on Tuesday night – AFC Wimbledon travel to Rotherham.

Attendance: 5,346 (314 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett (91), 16. Davis, 10. Vela (64), 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 9. Cosgrove (64)

Subs: 11. Udoh (64), 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels (91), 23. Nurse (64), 24. Leshabela

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 24. Leshabela

AFC Wimbledon

1. Tzanev, 7. Alexander, 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 18. Guinness-Walker (68), 4. Woodyard, 8. Hartigan (68), 10. Assal, 21. McCormick, 16. Mebude (70), 19. Pressley

Subs: 2. Lawrence (68), 3. Csoko, 6. Marsh (68), 11. Chislett, 12. Rudoni (70), 31. Oualah, 37. Osew

Subs Not Used: 3. Csoko, 11. Chislett, 31. Oualah, 37. Osew

Other League One Results

Burton 1 – 2 Lincoln

Cambridge 2 – 2 Fleetwood

Charlton 2 – 2 Portsmouth

Ipswich 1 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday

MK Dons 1 – 0 Wycombe

Morecambe 3 – 3 Accrington

Oxford 1 – 1 Gillingham

Plymouth 2 – 1 Doncaster

Rotherham 1 – 1 Crewe

Sunderland 1 – 0 Bolton

Wigan 2 – 0 Cheltenham