17.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 24, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v AFC Wimbledon

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will seek to build on their impressive record against AFC Wimbledon as they welcome a youthful Dons side to Shropshire.

AFC Wimbledon may approach this with trepidation, as the visitors have claimed just one win in their 12 meetings against Town.

That victory came in May 2012 and they are yet to taste victory in Shropshire. But Mark Robinson’s side, who have an average age of just 22.4, are hungry for success.

- Advertisement -

Despite a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek, they enjoyed spells of decent possession, and their good early run of form sees them in 7th place. Dons’ fans will hope that they will not become entangled in their usual survival scrap.

As for Shrewsbury, a stuttering start to the campaign showed signs of life when they secured a 1-1 away draw to pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Cotterill has the luxury of a full-strength sides to choose from. Mis-firing striker Rekiel Pyke has completed his ten-day isolation period due to COVID-19 and may return to the squad. Harry Burgoyne is likely to be recalled following the completion of his three-match ban.

Town’s last home win against AFC Wimbledon came in March 2018 with Stefan Payne scoring the game’s only goal.

The visitors will be without striker Ollie Palmer for up to five weeks due to a grade 2 calf strain. The visitors are reluctant to recall Corie Andrews and Aaron Cosgrove from their respective loan spells, so will continue to give youngster Aaron Pressley the chance to impress.

AFC Wimbledon lost 1-0 against Plymouth in their last league outing.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 16. Davis, 12. Bowman, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 11. Udoh, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse,

AFC Wimbledon

1. Tzanev, 7. Alexander, 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 2. Lawrence, 4. Woodyard, 8. Hartigan, 11. Chislett, 21. McCormick, 10. Assal, 19. Pressley

Subs: 3. Csoka, 6. Marsh, 16. Awokoya-Mebude, 18. Guinness-Walker, 31. Oualah, 32. Charles

Other League One Results

Burton V Lincoln
Cambridge V Fleetwood
Charlton V Portsmouth
Ipswich V Sheffield Wednesday
MK Dons V Wycombe
Morecambe V Accrington
Plymouth V Doncaster
Rotherham V Crewe
Sunderland V Bolton
Wigan V Cheltenham

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP