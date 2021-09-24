Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury Town will seek to build on their impressive record against AFC Wimbledon as they welcome a youthful Dons side to Shropshire.

AFC Wimbledon may approach this with trepidation, as the visitors have claimed just one win in their 12 meetings against Town.

That victory came in May 2012 and they are yet to taste victory in Shropshire. But Mark Robinson’s side, who have an average age of just 22.4, are hungry for success.

Despite a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek, they enjoyed spells of decent possession, and their good early run of form sees them in 7th place. Dons’ fans will hope that they will not become entangled in their usual survival scrap.

As for Shrewsbury, a stuttering start to the campaign showed signs of life when they secured a 1-1 away draw to pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Cotterill has the luxury of a full-strength sides to choose from. Mis-firing striker Rekiel Pyke has completed his ten-day isolation period due to COVID-19 and may return to the squad. Harry Burgoyne is likely to be recalled following the completion of his three-match ban.

Town’s last home win against AFC Wimbledon came in March 2018 with Stefan Payne scoring the game’s only goal.

The visitors will be without striker Ollie Palmer for up to five weeks due to a grade 2 calf strain. The visitors are reluctant to recall Corie Andrews and Aaron Cosgrove from their respective loan spells, so will continue to give youngster Aaron Pressley the chance to impress.

AFC Wimbledon lost 1-0 against Plymouth in their last league outing.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 16. Davis, 12. Bowman, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 11. Udoh, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse,

AFC Wimbledon

1. Tzanev, 7. Alexander, 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 2. Lawrence, 4. Woodyard, 8. Hartigan, 11. Chislett, 21. McCormick, 10. Assal, 19. Pressley

Subs: 3. Csoka, 6. Marsh, 16. Awokoya-Mebude, 18. Guinness-Walker, 31. Oualah, 32. Charles

