Battle of Shropshire returns to serve up week of team tennis

Players of all ages from around the county are set to serve up an enjoyable week of team tennis as the Battle of Shropshire returns this weekend.

Battle of Shropshire at The Shrewsbury Club

The event proved a huge success when it was introduced to the local tennis calendar for the first time last August, with 120 players taking part.



A busy schedule of matches will be played at The Shrewsbury Club from this Saturday, September 25, through to the following Sunday, October 3.



Players will be placed in two teams – Team Sabin, named in honour of Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA president, who sadly passed away in May, 2020, or Team Smith, in tribute to current Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith.



The competition begins with 10U players the first on court on Saturday afternoon, followed by adults on Sunday morning and 9U players on Sunday afternoon.



Matches will continue throughout next week as players battle it out to pick up points for their teams ahead of the event’s final day, October 3, when 14U and finally 18U players will take to the court.



Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones said: “It was a brilliant week of tennis last year, so much fun, and we are now looking forward to the event taking place again.



“There is a lot of appetite for the Battle of Shropshire from players of all ages as they come together and enjoy being involved in a week of tennis and playing matches.



“The idea for the competition came from the Battle of the Brits, the tournament involving British professional players, which took place last summer.



“Myself and Simon Haddleton – who does such a great job as the tournament referee for the Battle of Shropshire – enjoyed watching the Battle of Brits on television, so we thought it would be good to run something similar in the county.



“The youngest player last year was aged seven, with players in their 70s also taking part, so it was great to see.



“Players of all different levels, from all over the county, played together in the same team for the first time, making new friends.



“Everybody involved really got behind the event, on and off court, supporting their team, and it was just brilliant.



“Entry numbers are good once again this time, so everyone involved is looking forward to it.”

