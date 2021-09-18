Match Report: Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a credible point at Hillsborough as Ryan Bowman nets his first goal since his summer arrival.

The former Exeter City striker was on the mark in the 37th minute – cancelling out an opener from the much-maligned Sadio Berahino.

The usually reliable Barry Bannan fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in the first half, and the pre-match favourites failed to capitalise on their early goal, leading Town to earn a decent point on the road.

- Advertisement -

Steve Cotterill made a solitary change from the side that drew 1-1 with Crewe. The aforementioned Ryan Bowman was drafted in at the expense of youngster Tom Bloxham.

Sheffield Wednesday boast an “embarrassment of riches” according to Town’s boss, and the home side were pulling the strings early on. Jack Hunt’s driven cross was inch perfect for Olimane Shodipo, but Town’s defence did just enough to snuff out the danger.

The Owls’ early dominance paid off with Darren Moore’s side ahead inside six minutes. A trademark Barry Bannan corner was attacked by ex-West Brom striker Berahino and Marko Marosi could do nothing to keep out the powerful header.

At the other end, Josh Vela sent a deflected shot wide of the goal, but Wednesday should have doubled their lead moments later. Town had not learnt from their earlier mistake and left Berahino in acres of space – he was completely unmarked inside the box but conspired to fluff his chance following a tantalising Shodipo cross.

Then, a quick free-kick from Barry Bannan found Liam Palmer. The Scottish international sent a well struck effort narrowly wide of the target.

It appeared the home side would be finding a deserved second when the referee pointed to the spot. Josh Vela was adjudged to have upended Barry Bannan, and the former Aston Villa architect took the responsibility from 12 yards. However, he failed to trouble Marosi, sending the penalty wide of the post.

The visitors continued to be penned in. Former Derby striker Lee Gregory should have done much better, but he could only fire straight at Marko Marosi.

Despite being under the cosh for 37 minutes, Town drew level. Elliott Bennett and Shaun Whalley combined superbly as the former reached the byline. Ryan Bowman attempted to latch onto the cross with ex-Leeds stopper Peacock-Farrell leaving his post. A scrambled ensued and Bowman manged to get the required contact to prod over the line.

The home side were looking to regain their lead in the early stages of the second half. Shodipo opted to have a go from distance, but the winger was fractionally off target.

Elliott Bennett appeared to handle inside the danger area, although much to the dismay of the Hillsborough faithful, the referee waved away the appeals.

Town were gaining confidence after sustaining a barrage of early pressure. A short Luke Leahy corner was taken on by Josh Vela – the midfielder’s deflected shot was gathered by Peacock-Farrell. The visitors may have stunned the much-fancied Sheffield Wednesday had Luke Leahy profited from a clever through ball. The defender drilled a low shot just wide.

Olimane Shodipo may not wish to watch the EFL highlights show later this evening, The ex-Oxford winger wheeled away after turning home – starting a celebration that seemed to take an age. The linesman’s flag was eventually spotted by the perplexed Shodipo.

Town managed to keep their esteemed opponents at bay until added time. Lewis Wing’s swinging delivery was met by Lee Gregory, but the header did not trouble Mark Marosi.

Shrewsbury will hope their valuable point will act as springboard to pick up more victories. They have an ideal chance to do just that when they welcome AFC Wimbledon next weekend – Sheffield Wednesday travel to Ipswich.

Attendance: 21,976

Team Line Ups

Sheffield Wednesday

1. Peacock-Farrell, 32. Hunt, 6. Iorfa, 22. Dunkley, 2. Palmer, 8. Adenrian (74), 5. Hutchinson, 24. Berahino (61), 10. Bannan, 7. Shodipo (77), 9. Gregory

Subs: 17. Dele-Bashiru, 18. Johnson, 20. Kamberi (77), 23. Corbeanu (61), 26. Wing (74), 28. Wildsmith, 40. Sow

Subs Not Used: 17. Dele-Bashiru, 18. Johnson, 28. Wildsmith, 40. Sow

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley (68), 12. Bowman, 16. Davis, 9. Cosgrove (68)

Subs: 11. Udoh (68), 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse (68), 24. Leshebela

Subs Not Used: 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshebela

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 4 Wigan

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Plymouth

Bolton 0 – 2 Rotherham

Cheltenham 1 – 0 Oxford

Crewe 2 – 0 Burton

Doncaster 1 – 0 Morecambe

Fleetwood 2 – 2 Sunderland

Gillingham 1 – 4 MK Dons

Lincoln 0 – 1 Ipswich

Portsmouth 1 – 2 Cambridge

Wycombe 2 – 1 Charlton