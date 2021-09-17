Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to Hillsborough for the first time since 1987 as they seek their first away win of the campaign.

These sides have rarely crossed paths in the last three decades plus, as Sheffield Wednesday are more accustomed to the top two divisions of English football.

But due to the Owls’ final day defeat against Derby last season, the ex-Premier League outfit ply their trade in the third division for the first time since 2012.

Town fans will have fond memories of their side playing against Wednesday. Full-back Jack Grimmer scored a screamer to win an FA Cup tie in January 2016 – a victory that set up a contest against Manchester United.

Town boss Steve Cotterill will be without Rekeil Pyke. The striker, who is yet to score a league goal for the club in 12 attempts, is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

There were fears that centre-half Aaron Pierre could have another spell on the side-lines. The Grenadian suffered double vision in a clash with an opponent against Crewe, but he has been given the all clear to feature.

Back-up stopper Harry Burgoyne serves the final game of his suspension for an off the field altercation in the Gillingham game last month.

Town’s last win against Sheffield Wednesday away from home came in September 1977 – with a solitary goal deciding the fixture.

The Owls have been dealt an injury boost after Dennis Adeniran was declared fit – the midfielder missed the heavy 3-0 defeat against Plymouth. Florian Kamberi (knee) can also be called upon.

But Everton loanee Lewis Gibson will miss out with a slight quad issue. Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are long term absentees.

Possible Line-Ups

Sheffield Wednesday

1. Peacock-Farrell, 32. Hunt, 6. Iorfa, 5. Hutchinson, 2. Palmer, 8. Adeniran, 26. Wing, 24. Berahino, 10. Bannan, 18. Johnson, 9. Gregory

Subs: 7. Shodipo, 13. Patterson, 14. Byres, 17. Dele-Bashiru, 22. Dunkley, 23. Corbeanu, 28. Wildsmith

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 18. Bloxham, 9. Cosgrove, 7. Whalley

Subs: 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 14. Ogbeta, 19. Caton, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse

