16.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 17, 2021

Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town return to Hillsborough for the first time since 1987 as they seek their first away win of the campaign.

These sides have rarely crossed paths in the last three decades plus, as Sheffield Wednesday are more accustomed to the top two divisions of English football.

But due to the Owls’ final day defeat against Derby last season, the ex-Premier League outfit ply their trade in the third division for the first time since 2012.

- Advertisement -

Town fans will have fond memories of their side playing against Wednesday. Full-back Jack Grimmer scored a screamer to win an FA Cup tie in January 2016 – a victory that set up a contest against Manchester United.

Town boss Steve Cotterill will be without Rekeil Pyke. The striker, who is yet to score a league goal for the club in 12 attempts, is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

There were fears that centre-half Aaron Pierre could have another spell on the side-lines. The Grenadian suffered double vision in a clash with an opponent against Crewe, but he has been given the all clear to feature.

Back-up stopper Harry Burgoyne serves the final game of his suspension for an off the field altercation in the Gillingham game last month.

Town’s last win against Sheffield Wednesday away from home came in September 1977 – with a solitary goal deciding the fixture.

The Owls have been dealt an injury boost after Dennis Adeniran was declared fit – the midfielder missed the heavy 3-0 defeat against Plymouth. Florian Kamberi (knee) can also be called upon.

But Everton loanee Lewis Gibson will miss out with a slight quad issue.  Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are long term absentees.

Possible Line-Ups

Sheffield Wednesday

1. Peacock-Farrell, 32. Hunt, 6. Iorfa, 5. Hutchinson, 2. Palmer, 8. Adeniran, 26. Wing, 24. Berahino, 10. Bannan, 18. Johnson, 9. Gregory

Subs: 7. Shodipo, 13. Patterson, 14. Byres, 17. Dele-Bashiru, 22. Dunkley, 23. Corbeanu, 28. Wildsmith

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 3. Leahy, 18. Bloxham, 9. Cosgrove, 7. Whalley

Subs: 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 14. Ogbeta, 19. Caton, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Wigan
AFC Wimbledon V Plymouth
Bolton V Rotherham
Cheltenham V Oxford
Crewe V Burton
Doncaster V Morecambe
Fleetwood V Sunderland
Gillingham V MK Dons
Lincoln V Ipswich
Portsmouth V Cambridge
Wycombe V Charlton

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP