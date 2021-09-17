Hill Climb season finale at Loton Park

Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue, Loton Park Hill Climb, stages the final meeting of the season for the British and Midland Championships at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, next weekend 26th and 27th September, hosted by Hagley & District Light Car Club.

Champion-elect Wallace Menzies in action at Loton Park Hill Climb

Reining British champion Wallace Menzies has already secured the title for this season following several record breaking runs over the year and the two recent rounds in Ireland, so this should lead to a festival atmosphere for the Loton Park event, even though several other top places are still up for grabs.

2015 champion Alex Summers of Tenbury Wells currently lies in second place, with racing car constructor and Loton Park outright hill record holder Sean Gould in third place, and six-times British champion Scott Moran of Ludlow in fourth place. David Warburton and Eynon Price are tied for points in 9th place so they will be fighting to gain the last prestigious ‘Top Ten’ seedings for next year.

Over 150 drivers have competed in the class-based Midland Hill Climb Championship during the season and Hereford driver Paul Howells in a Porsche 911 leads the table, from Ash Mason in a Westfield sports car and David Warburton in a Gould racing car. Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield sports car is tied in fourth place together with Jon Maycock in a Mazda MX5.

Young driver Tom Weaver of Ludlow, who has qualified for the European Masters event in Portugal next month, leads his father Richard by only five points in the resurgent class for Formula Ford racing cars.

A wide range of classics, saloons, sports and racing cars will compete against the clock throughout the weekend, with many final places still to fight for so competition is likely to be fierce!

The action takes place with practice and qualifying from 9am on Saturday followed by timed competition runs in program order on Sunday, with full catering and parking facilities on site.