Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to avoid a repeat of Crewe’s previous three visits when they welcome the Railwaymen on home soil once more.

Town have suffered three consecutive 1-0 home defeats against Crewe – the latest of which came just 11 days ago.

Shrewsbury’s only league victory to date this season came at home to Gillingham and the pressure is on Steve Cotterill’s side to follow that up this weekend.

- Advertisement -

The home side have a clean bill of health. Josh Vela recovered from a toe complaint to feature against Accrington last time out, whilst Rekiel Pyke (hip) was on the bench.

Cotterill can also recall former Wolves and Birmingham midfielder David Davis following a one game suspension. Back-up keeper Harry Burgoyne is still suspended following a straight red for a recent off the field altercation.

Shrewsbury will be seeking their first home win against Crewe for almost nine years – Luke Summerfield netted the only goal of the game in November 2012.

The visitors could have some rust to shake off after not being in action for the past 2 weeks due to international call-ups.

Boss David Artell has revealed midfielder Tom Lowrey will not feature in a league team until his contract dispute has been resolved.

It’s not been an easy period for Artell who lost key player Owen Dale to Championship side Blackpool on deadline day. Shaun McDonald opted to retire from professional football after playing just three times for Crewe – whilst more bizarrely, 27-year-old Tommie Hoban hung up his boots without even featuring for the club.

Crewe did manage to sign Wycombe striker Scott Kashket, Spurs winger J’Neil Bennett, and Spaniard Madgar Gomes.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 18. Bloxham, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 14. Ogbeta, 16. Davis, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela

Crewe

1. Jaaskelainen, 3. Adebisi, 6. Offord, 5. Thomas, 15. McFadzean, 20. Lundstram, 16. Murphy, 14. Finney, 10. Knight, 12. Mandron, Kashket

Subs: 2. Ramsay, 9. Porter, 18. Griffiths, 21. Daniels, 31. Richards, Gomes, Bennett

Other League One Fixtures

Burton V Gillingham

Cambridge V Lincoln

Charlton V Cheltenham

Ipswich V Bolton

MK Dons V Portsmouth

Morecambe V AFC Wimbledon

Oxford V Wycombe

Plymouth V Sheffield Wednesday

Rotherham V Fleetwood

Sunderland V Accrington

Wigan V Doncaster