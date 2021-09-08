Shrewsbury Golf Club to host charity day on Sunday

Shrewsbury Golf Club is holding an Open 18 Hole Charity Golf Day on Sunday, September 12 with the proceeds to be donated to the Severn Hospice and Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Club captains are hoping that members and local businesses will support the 20th Open Charity Day and make it a huge success by sponsoring a tee for £50 including VAT.

“We anticipate that each of the 18 tees will be sponsored and in return we invite you to display your company name and logo, or the name of individual sponsors on the appointed tee. Allocation of sponsors for the 18 tees will be in strict rotation following receipt of the sponsorship fee,” said men’s captain Dave Fisher.

We also invite your company or group of golfers to enter a team for the 18 Hole 4 Ball Betterball Stableford Competition (85% handicap) recording the best two scores to count for the team prizes. Teams can be any combination of ladies or gentlemen.

The golf day will commence with teams at their appointed tee for a 9am Shotgun Start. Competition format and cards will be available when booking in, which should be completed by 8.30am. The cost of each team will include a one course meal prior to the prize presentation.

If you can help Shrewsbury Golf Club raise money for these worthy charities by sponsoring a tee or raising a team, please book online before Friday 10th September 2021 or contact the pro shop.