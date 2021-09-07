17.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Shropshire win seven medals at School Games National Finals

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The 14th School Games National Finals reached its epic conclusion at Loughborough University last week and saw Shropshire leave with seven medals.

The 14th School Games National Finals took place at Loughborough University
Thousands of young athletes made their way home on the 5th of September after an exhilarating four days of sport which gave them the experience and tools to follow in the footsteps of professional athletes, many of which were on campus.

On top of Tokyo 2020 Olympians Holly Bradshaw and Alice Dearing opening up proceedings on the Thursday, Judo Paralympian Chris Skelley visited Wheelchair Tennis athletes on the final day following his successful gold journey at Tokyo 2020.

Competing with regions from across the UK, the young athletes from Shropshirebrought home a total of seven medals, consisting of one Gold, four Silver, and two Bronze.

Medallists came from across the county including Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford.

The young athletes, ecstatic with their performance, left Loughborough University on a sunny Sunday evening, clutching their medals along with memories to last a lifetime.

Ali Oliver, CEO of Youth Sport Trust commented; “On the last day of this long, exciting competition a feeling of achievement was in the air from both athletes and coaches as we reflect on this year’s National Finals.

“It has been absolutely incredible getting to witness over a thousand of young athletes come together following a difficult year for all and perform at such a high level. We cannot wait to see what the athletes bring next year!”

You can view all results from the 4-day competition here: https://www.schoolgamesfinals.org/results/.

