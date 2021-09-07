Shropshire cricketers at the top of batting, bowling and fielding lists in Western Division Two of NCCA Championship

Shropshire cricketers finished top of the batting, bowling and fielding lists in Western Division Two of the NCCA Championship for the 2021 season.

Graham Wagg was first in both the batting and bowling charts, with wicketkeeper Ben Lees level with Cornwall’s Scott Harvey at the top of the fielding list.



Wagg struck 453 Championship runs, including two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 56.63 in his first season playing for Shropshire.



The next highest run scorers in Western Division Two were Herefordshire’s Nick Hammond and Cameron Herring of Wales, who both hit 309 Championship runs at an average of 51.50.



Wagg’s efforts also saw him score more runs than any player in the three other divisions of the NCCA Championship.



The next highest tally was recorded by Staffordshire’s Zen Malik with 383 Championship runs in Eastern Division One at an average of 54.71, followed by Berkshire’s Euan Woods in Western Division One with 321 runs at an average of 53.50.



Wagg, the former Glamorgan all-rounder, also led the way with the ball in Western Division Two, taking 22 Championship wickets at 13.64 apiece.



Kieran Bull of Wales, with 18 wickets at 16.89, and Cornwall’s Ellis Whiteford, with 18 wickets at 24.83, completed the top three as the division’s leading wicket-takers.



Wagg finished fourth highest wicket-taker in the overall bowling standings for the NCCA Championship.



Bedfordshire’s Tom Brett took 30 wickets, more than anyone else in Championship matches, at an average of 11.73 apiece to lead the way.



Then came Buckinghamshire’s Cameron Parsons, with 25 wickets at 11.52, and Berkshire’s Woods, with 24 wickets at 12.46.



Shropshire wicketkeeper Lees and Cornwall captain Harvey both claimed 12 victims to top the Western Division Two fielding chart.



Bridgnorth’s Lees, playing his first season in the Championship, took nine catches and completed two stumpings while playing as a wicketkeeper and also took a catch as a fielder.



Harvey also claimed 12 victims – eight catches and four stumpings – as Cornwall wicketkeeper.

