Match Report: Accrington Stanley 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are unable to build on their first victory of the season against Gillingham as Steve Cotterill’s slide slip to defeat in Lancashire.

A morale boosting win against Gillingham has been followed up by consecutive defeats against Crewe and Accrington.

Shrewsbury’s summer transfer window ended in disappointment, with Town unable to bring in more much needed reinforcements.

Instead, a thin squad must battle to avoid being adrift come January when the club can relook at the market.

Steve Cotterill was without suspended duo Harry Burgoyne and David Davis, but Rekeil Pyke was on the bench despite sustaining a hip problem in midweek.

Accrington were without a number of key players due to international duties and injuries. But a goal from Swedish striker Joel Mumbongo was enough to hand John Coleman’s side the three points.

Town had the first opportunity of note. Luke Leahy received possession from Sam Cosgrove prior to lashing an effort off target. The flow of the game was disrupted when Luke Leahy and Harry Pell clashed heads causing a stoppage in play.

When the contest did resume, Stanley had calls for a penalty turned down. Burnley loanee Joel Mumbongo hit the deck under a strong Aaron Pierre penalty – but the referee judged that the Grenadian had timed his challenge to perfection. The resulting set piece saw Colby Bishop power a header straight into the arms of Marko Marosi.

But five minutes later the home side had the advantage. Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Morgan turned possession over to Ross Sykes. The defender crossed the ball into the danger area and Mumbongo profited from the mayhem to turn home.

Town’s response was immediate. Josh Vela produced a marauding run down the flanks and eventually teed up Tom Bloxham. The youngster’s sharp turn produced an inventive effort which needed Savin’s intervention.

A flurry of Shrewsbury Town cards were the only other notable action of a first half in which Town once again looked passive.

Accrington were on the front foot once more when play resumed. Mumbongo and Bishop were lurking inside the box to try and latch onto dangerous deliveries, but Town snuffed out the danger.

At the other end, Sam Cosgrove engineered himself some room but could only skew his shot wide of the target. Then Elliott Bennett placed a wonderful ball into the box, but no Shrewsbury player could profit from the situation.

20-year-old Toby Savin was chosen as James Trafford’s replacement in-between the sticks whilst the latter spends time with England U20’s. And the youngster had very little to do – Elliott Bennett fired into row z much to the frustration of the Town fans who occupied that stand.

Accrington should have been out of sight moments later. Savin’s long clearance missed a sea of bodies and found Sean McConville in acres of space. The midfielder moved through the gears and with the goal at his mercy could not beat the sprawling Slovakian Marko Marosi.

Steve Cotterill was becoming more animated on the touchline – urging his side to threaten the Accrington goal. An Elliott Bennett set-piece was guided on by Aaron Pierre – Ethan Ebanks-Landell pounced but couldn’t turn the ball into the back of the net amid a scramble inside the box.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton tested Marko Marosi, whilst the ex-Coventry keeper also thwarted Harry Pell.

Town’s departed Lancashire with nothing to show for their afternoon and their start to the campaign is becoming increasingly worrying. Shrewsbury host Crewe next Saturday, whilst Accrington visit Sunderland.

Attendance: 2,465 (429 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Accrington

40. Savin, 5. Sykes, 12. Nottingham, 3. Sherring, 36. Clark, 8. Pell, 37. Morgan, 6. Butcher (68), 11. McConville, 14. Mumbongo (62), 9. Bishop

Subs: 4. Hamilton (68), 15. Procter, 18. Leigh, 21. Perritt, 30. Isherwood, 35. Nolan, 41. Malcolm (62)

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse (63), 18. Bloxham, (89) 11. Udoh (82), 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 7. Whalley (82), 12. Bowman (89), 14. Ogbeta (63), 15. Pyke, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshebela

Other League One Results

– AFC Wimbledon 3 – 1 Oxford

– Cheltenham 1 – 1 MK Dons