Match Preview: Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town aim to build on their first league win of the season against Gillingham when they travel to Lancashire to face Accrington.

The home clash against Gillingham was mired in controversy which has seen both sides receive two FA charges.

The breach states that the two teams allegedly failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute, and provocative/violent behaviour in the 99th minute of the game.

- Advertisement -

The incident led to the dismissal of David Davis and Daniel Phillips on the pitch. Off it, Harry Burgoyne clashed with Gills assistant boss Paul Raynor and the ex-Wolves stopper also received a red card. Subsequently, both Davis and Burgoyne are suspended for the trip to Accrington.

Elsewhere, Josh Vela who was the subject of strong transfer speculation recently, had a problem with his toe this week but should be able to start. Striker Rekiel Pyke sustained a hip injury during the midweek EFL Trophy loss to Crewe and may be absent.

Town’s last away win at Accrington came in August 2019 when Dan Udoh and Fejiri Okenabirhie scored in a 3-2 win.

Accrington will be without Dion Charles who is on international duty for Northern Ireland’s World Cup Qualifiers against Lithuania, Estonia, and Switzerland. Manchester City loanee James Trafford is on international duty with England’s U20’s. Joe Pritchard, John O’Sullivan, and Seamus Conneely are ruled out through injury.

The home side lost 2-0 against MK Dons in their previous league encounter.

Possible Line Ups

Accrington

40. Savin. 5. Sykes, 12. Nottingham, 2. Rodgers, 36. Clark, 8. Pell, 37. Morgan, 6. Butcher, 11. McConville, 9. Bishop, 14. Mumbongo

Subs: 3. Sherring, 15. Procter, 18. Leigh, 21. Perritt, 35. Nolan

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 18. Bloxham, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 4. Ebanks-Landell, 7. Whalley, 12. Bowman, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela, 30. Gregory

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Oxford

Cheltenham V MK Dons