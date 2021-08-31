Shropshire racing car driver just five races away from winning championship

A Shropshire racing car driver has made it to the top of the F1000 championship lead – with just five more races to go this season.

Lee Morgan, of Telford, who races for Perpetuum Motorsport, sponsored by D4Ddrivers, with team member Andrew Wheals, from Whitchurch, took the top position at Silverstone.

Pictured left to right are Louis Fiddes – Mechanic, Lee Morgan – Driver #56, Zak Hobbs – Mechanic, Andrew Wheals – Driver #67 and Steve Morgan – Mechanic

Ryan Vaughan, of D4Drivers, said: “We are so excited for Lee and will have everything crossed for him for the next five races.

“He has done so well and it will be a fantastic achievement whether he wins the championship or not.”

The busy race day on August 14 saw 22 cars lined up on the grid, with qualifiying and two races all in one day.

Qualifying was cut short as two cars collided bringing out an early chequered flag. Mr Morgan found some space early in the session with a time good enough for second position.

Mr Wheals struggled to find a clear lap and had to settle for 21st place.

During Race 1, Mr Morgan made a good start and battled hard into turn one but was denied the lead.

He said: “As the race settled in, I managed to hold the gap to the leader as the race quickly became a two horse race.

“I started to close in the gap and put pressure on. It was an exciting battle, which ended with me taking the lead.”

Mr Wheals made a great start picking off a couple of places early on and made further progress to finish in 15th place.

In Race 2, Mr Morgan started in position eight, a rocket start and a stalled car head caused chaos but propelled Mr Morgan into the lead after just five corners.

The stranded car brought out the Code 60 flags (virtual safety car), which neutralised the race.

Mr Morgan said: “When the race resumed, I lost the lead and dropped to third but fought back to second position but it was too late to challenge for the lead.”

In Race 2, Mr Wheals crossed the line in position 12, making nine places from his original position – his best finish of the season.

Mr Morgan said: “I’m delighted to be at the top of the championship lead and there are just two rounds, or five races to go, standing between me and the championship trophy.

“It would be an amazing achievement for me and the team.. I am delighted with how Perpetuum Motorsport has performed this season.”

Perpetuum Motorsports is sponsored by D4Drivers, whose head offices are in Shropshire.

The company completes motorsport medicals at times to suit drivers, including evenings and weekends, at 85 locations across the UK.

In partnership with Motorsport UK, the firm also offers discounted medicals to members.

The next round of the championship is at Oulton park on September 4.