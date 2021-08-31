15.8 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Crewe

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town open their EFL Trophy account for the 2021/22 season when they welcome league rivals Crewe.

Shrewsbury Town finally got off the mark at the weekend by beating Gillingham in an ill-tempered affair which saw three players red carded in stoppage time.

David Davis was handed his marching orders, whilst Harry Burgoyne became involved in a touchline fracas – both will be suspended as they welcome the Railwaymen.

Salop have enjoyed relative success in this competition getting beyond the group stages in each occasion over the past four seasons. They of course reached the final in 2015, whilst Steve Cotterill has lifted this trophy as a manger with Bristol City in 2016.

Town could hand a start to Ryan Bowman who has recovered from a hamstring issue, whilst Cotterill may give Shaun Whalley, Nathanael Ogbeta, and Rekeil Pyke the nod.

Shrewsbury’s last home win against Crewe arrived in November 2012 with Luke Summerfield netting the only goal of the game. These sides have met four times in this competition with Shrewsbury winning three.

Crewe could be without Chris Long and Owen Dale due to injury, but have recently welcomed back centre back Daniels. Luke Offord has also returned from suspension.

Team News

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 6. Pierre, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 7. Whalley, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 12. Bowman, 15. Pyke

Subs: 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse, 24. Leshabela

Crewe

1. Jaaskelainen, 3. Adebisi, 6. Offord, 5. Thomas, 15. McFadzean, 20. Lundstrum, 16. Murphy, 14. Finney, 10. Knight, 11. Ainley, 12. Mandron

Subs: 2. Ramsay, 9. Porter, 18. Griffiths, 21. Daniels, 22. Sass-Davies, 23. Johnson, 31. Richards

