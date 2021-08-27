Shropshire’s cricketers complete T20 victory over RAF

Tyler Ibbotson impressed with both bat and ball as Shropshire emerged seven-wicket winners in a Twenty20 friendly against the RAF’s representative team.

Wellington hosted Shropshire’s T20 match against the RAF’s representative side

Ibbotson followed up taking four wickets by top scoring with an unbeaten 41 as Shropshire’s final first-team match of the season ended in victory at Wellington.



James Shaw captained a Shropshire team featuring a number of players he lined up alongside as the county beat Devon in their final NCCA Championship match of the season earlier this week.



Several newcomers to the Shropshire senior squad were also given an opportunity to represent the county, including some promising young players who have played for the Shropshire Academy side.



The RAF batted first and totalled 94-8 from their 20 overs, with Sam Bloor hitting an unbeaten 42.



Spinner Ibbotson claimed 4-14 with the other wickets to fall shared between Oswestry’s Alex Selby (2-8), Bridgnorth’s Matty Simmonds (1-11) and Madeley’s Martin Boyle (1-15).



Shropshire, in reply, progressed to 97-3 in the 14th over of their chase.



Shrewsbury’s Ibbotson, batting at three, compiled an unbeaten 41 from 36 balls, which included six fours.



He shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 51 with Sam Whitney as Shropshire’s NCCA Championship captain ended on 26 not out, which came off 16 balls and included a six and three fours.



Shropshire had previously played the RAF in T20 friendlies at Oswestry and Bridgnorth in recent years.



Shropshire chairman John Hulme said: “We always enjoy our fixtures against the RAF representative side and it was a nice way to sign off the season in terms of first team fixtures.



“Thank you to Wellington for kindly hosting the game, with the ground looking quite magnificent in the early evening sunshine.”

