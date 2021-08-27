Shropshire sailors invited to compete in world’s largest sailing race

On September 12th Chelmarsh Sailing Club in Shropshire will be part of the largest sailing event in the world: Bart’s Bash.

Chelmarsh Sailing Club in Shropshire

Founded in 2014, the inaugural Bart’s Bash was verified by Guinness World Records as ‘The Largest Sailing Race in the World’, where it attracted over 18,000 participants of all ages and abilities across 68 different countries. The racing uses a handicap system and allows participants in different locations and boats to race against one another.

Named in honour of Olympic Gold and Silver medallist Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson MBE, the event is a global sailing race taking place at hundreds of venues, with many thousands of sailors in different sorts of boats from all over the world. As the flagship annual event of the Andrew Simpson Foundation, its core aim is to provide everyone with the chance to try sailing and enjoy the many benefits that it brings.

Chelmarsh Sailing Club, a finalist in the 2021 RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Club of the Year awards, is inviting all local sailors to take part, as it hosts a Bart’s Bash race alongside its normal Sunday Racing. All club members, including newly qualified sailors, new junior sailors and those who are leisure sailors at the club, are invited to enter and there will be experts on hand to guide all taking part.

Chelmarsh Sailing Club Commodore, David Partridge says, “It’s easy to overlook the fact that serious dinghy racing is enjoyed here at Chelmarsh week in and week out, so it’s great to give our members the opportunity to compete on the day against some of the best sailors around the world. We want to invite all local sailors to come and compete.

“We are really proud to welcome more people into the sport through learn to sail and coaching sessions. It’s an ethos we share wholeheartedly with ‘Bart’.

The most exciting thing for me personally, is seeing young and new sailors from our ‘Learn to sail’ courses being able to join the world’s largest sailing regatta.”

In the 2020 Bart’s Bash, Chelmarsh Sailor Gareth Wilkinson was ranked 23rd in the world and David Partridge 73rd!. Any local sailors are invited to join in the fun.