Shrewsbury Rugby Club encourages players to ‘pitch up for rugby’

Shrewsbury Rugby Club will be opening its doors and pitches to prospective players to ‘pitch up for rugby’ on Sunday 5 September.

The club, based in Uffington, Shrewsbury offers the opportunity to learn and play rugby for girls and boys aged 6-17. Players need no experience, and are invited to come along and experience the game for themselves.

Club Chairman, Steve Wild commented “following the disruption of the past 18 months, we’ve seen a big increase in interest from parents and players who are inspired by the values of rugby – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship and motivated to undertake more community based activity”

“Pitch up for rugby is a great initiative, giving new players the opportunity to come down, meet the coaches and team-mates and experience the game.” Wild added that “we have some of the best facilities in Shropshire, with great training and match pitches, and a newly refurbished clubhouse.”

“Parents are encouraged to get involved too, with opportunities for volunteering and coaching – even for the rugby novice!”

Activities at the club will commence from 10.30am running through to midday on Sunday, and post midday for girls going into Year 7 and above September 5th. Food and drink will be available at the club.

Interested parties are invited to request further information by emailing rugbyatshrewsbury@gmail.com or by checking out the club webpage at https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/shrewsbury.