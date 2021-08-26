Shropshire’s cricketers to face RAF representative side in T20 fixture

Shropshire County Cricket Club play their final match of the season when they face the RAF representative side in a Twenty20 fixture at Wellington Cricket Club this evening.

Shropshire have previously played enjoyable T20 matches against the RAF at Oswestry and Bridgnorth in recent years.



Sentinel all-rounder James Shaw will captain a Shropshire team featuring a number of players he lined up alongside as the county beat Devon in their final NCCA Championship match of the season earlier this week.



There’s also an opportunity for several newcomers to the Shropshire senior squad to represent the county for the first time at senior level, including some promising young players who have played for the Shropshire Academy side.



Shropshire secretary Richard Lees said: “We are delighted to be hosting the RAF representative side once again and we thank Wellington for kindly hosting the fixture.



“It’s a good game to have to complete our fixtures for the 2021 season.



“Admission is free for spectators, so we hope there will be a good crowd to enjoy what promises to be an exciting match.”

Shropshire Squad

James Shaw (Sentinel, captain), Matty Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Matt Lamb (Wellington), Tyler Ibbotson (Shrewsbury), Luke Thornton (Shrewsbury), Sam Ellis (Formby), Alex Selby (Oswestry), Martin Boyle (Madeley), Sam Papps (Newport), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth).