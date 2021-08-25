Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has admitted his side have hit rock bottom following a shock Carabao Cup exit to League Two Rochdale.

The Carabao Cup had been a glimmer of hope in an atrocious start to the season, which has seen Shrewsbury fail to register a point or a goal.

But now a golden opportunity to progress to the third round for the first time in seven years is over as Town went down with a whimper.

- Advertisement -

League Two Rochdale advance instead and were given a helping hand when Matthew Pennington saw red in the 67th minute. Jake Beesley converted the resulting penalty, and the visitors strengthened their lead through Cashman with 13 minutes remaining.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell made his first start of the season, whilst Leicester City loanee Khanya Leshabela was given his full debut. Shaun Whalley also returned after recovering from a hand injury.

A slow start to proceedings saw half chances at either end. Former Manchester United defender Max Taylor struck a weak effort earlier on, whist the aforementioned Ebanks-Landell’s header was comfortably gathered by Joel Coleman.

Rochdale soon seized the initiative. Abraham Odoh blazed off target and moments later Shrewsbury were fortunate not to be behind. Aaron Morley’s corner was begging to be turned home by either O’Connell or Dorsett, but Town managed to escape.

A contest which left a lot to be desired was summed up by Jimmy Keohane dragging an effort well-off target.

Town came out for the second half in a slightly more adventurous mood. Rekiel Pyke cut the ball back for Sam Cosgrove, but the ex-Aberdeen man fired over the bar. Then Luke Leahy swung a cross for Elliott Bennett who could only plant a header wide of former Town loanee Joel Coleman’s goal.

Town were handed a double blow in the 67th minute when Matthew Pennington was adjudged to have upended Jake Beesley inside the area. Pennington received red and Beesley smashed the resulting spot-kick into the roof of the net.

It was game over with 13 minutes left on the clock. Alex Newby picked out Cashman with ease and the Coventry City loanee could not miss.

Town are in desperate need of points with Gillingham at home their next opportunity. Rochdale are at home to Colchester on Friday night.

Attendance: 2,229 (190 away fans)

Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley (78), 10. Vela, 24. Leshabela, 3. Leahy, 9. Cosgrove (72), 15. Pyke (65)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 11. Udoh (65), 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham (72), 22. Daniels (78)

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta

Rochdale

33. Coleman, 5. Taylor, 6. O’Connell, 12. Dorsett, 2. O’Keeffe, 8. Morley, 7. Dooley (92), 13. Keohane, 20. Cashman (81), 9. Beesley, 18. Odoh (75)

Subs: 1. Lynch, 3. White, 4. McNulty, 10. Newby (75), 11. Grant, 19. Andrews (81), 24. Brierley (92)

Subs Not Used: 1. Lynch, 3. White, 4. McNulty, 11. Grant