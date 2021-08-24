Riders get ready for Valley Burner event

This Saturday riders will gather for the Valley Burner in the stunning Tanat Valley, Powys and there is still time to enter.

This Saturday 28 August the Valley Burner brings together an active community of MTB riders taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or simply to finish.

The event is organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events, who also behind the popular Oswestry 10k and Welshpool 10k. Shropshire Live is their official media partner this year and is helping to promote the events.



The participants vary from nervous first-timers of all ages to competitive MTB riders.



Valley Burner aims to provide market-leading and innovative event experiences for the whole family. Valley Burner will be taking place in the stunning Tanat Valley in Powys. The track is set in stunning scenery with amazing views. Riders will experience a little bit of everything from a fast technical single track through to a small quarry section and great switchback climbs.



The challenge will be to complete as many laps as you can in 2hrs. The event arena is just 7 miles from Oswestry, 30 miles from Shrewsbury and 43 miles from Chester.



Adult Challenge (Age 16+) can enter for £25 while there is a Mini Burner (2 laps 14yr-16yrs old £7) – Car parking is £2 per car.



You can enter the event here: https://www.entryhub.co.uk/2021-valley-burner