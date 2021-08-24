Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping for a positive reaction following their heavy defeat against Plymouth when they welcome League Two Rochdale.

Town’s only success this season has come in the Carabao Cup following their penalty win over league rivals Lincoln. This has set up a 2nd round tie against Rochdale who are back in the fourth tier following relegation last year.

But whether or not Town fans will find progression in this competition a plaster over gaping wounds, or something to celebrate, will be open to debate.

Aaron Wilbraham, who ended his playing career at Rochdale, has been doing the media rounds. The ex-striker revealed that all of the squad came through Saturday’s heavy defeat unscathed.

However, Ryan Bowman and David Davis (both hamstring) remain doubts and are perhaps more likely to feature against Gillingham on Saturday.

Steve Cotterill could decide to start Shaun Whalley after the winger recovered from a hand injury. Ethan Ebanks-Landell may start for the first time this season, whilst Khanya Leshabela could come in after a cameo appearance at the weekend.

Town’s last home win against Rochdale came in November 2018. The recently departed Ollie Norburn scored twice with Fejiri Okenabirhie also on target in a 3-2 victory.

Off the field matters concerning Rochdale dominate local and national sports pages. A recent takeover bid has been abandoned after an investigation was opened which is looking into the motives of the investors.

The controversy, which has also drew the irk of the town’s MP, centres around MGT “involving persons without the prior consent of the EFL in accordance with the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.”

On the pitch, the club has been beset with COVID related issues. Aidy White, Conor Grant, and George Broadbent are all isolating following positive tests. Jake Beesley is a doubt through injury.

Rochdale won 3-1 at Northampton in midweek.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 23. Nurse, 7. Whalley, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 24. Leshabela, 9. Cosgrove, 15. Pyke

6. Pierre, 11. Udoh, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Rochdale

1. Lynch, 15. Graham, 6. O’Connell, 5. Taylor, 2. O’Keeffe, 8. Morley, 7. Dooley, 16. Done, 18. Odoh, 19. Andrews, 10. Newby

Subs: 4. McNulty, 12. Dorsett, 13. Keohane, 20. Cashman, 24. Brierley, 25. Dunne, 33. Coleman