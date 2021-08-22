Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 3 Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town’s league woes continue as they slipped to a heavy defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

It is now four league games without a goal and win – a worrying sign of defensive frailties and an inability to threaten teams at the other end of the park.

Ryan Hardie opened the scoring for the Pilgrims in the 24th minute, with Luke Jephcott doubling the visitors’ lead just after break. Hardie was on target again in the 65th minute and Town were unable to reply.

Steve Cotterill reinstated Peterborough’s summer target Nathanael Ogbeta, whilst new loan signing Leshabela was on the bench. Shaun Whalley was back in the squad following his hand injury and Ethan Ebanks-Landell was able to return.

Shrewsbury’s defensive vulnerabilities were on display early on as a corner was not dealt with properly – although neither Brandan Galloway or Luke Jephcott could take advantage. At the other end, Sam Cosgrove, who put in a strong performance in midweek, scuffed an attempt wide of Cooper’s target.

The Birmingham City loanee endeavoured to break the deadlock but his initial shot lacked the required power. Moments later, Cosgrove placed a low strike inches beyond the post.

Despite a brief spell on top, it was Plymouth that drew first blood. Neat build up play eventually saw Ryan Hardie seize control. The ex-Blackpool and Rangers forward kept his composure to pick out the far corner. Town did respond through youngster Tom Bloxham but his shot missed the target.

Shrewsbury continued to force the issue. Elliott Bennett found Ogbeta with a superb delivery and the latter drifted beyond his man but could only skew wide.

Town found themselves 2-0 down within five minutes of the second half. Jordan Houghton bulldozed forward with menace and fed Hardie. The striker shrugged off the advances of Matthew Pennington and played through Luke Jephcott who could not miss from close range.

They say a two goal lead can be dicey, but three is 99% of the time game over. Town had that sinking feeling when a Plymouth counter attack from a home corner saw Jephcott slot a marauding Hardie through on goal and he subsequently beat Marko Marosi.

Town welcome Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, whilst Plymouth visit Swansea in the same competition.

Attendance: 5,737 (892 away fans)

Team Line Ups

1. Marosi, 17. Bennett, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 18. Bloxham (71), 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 14. Ogbeta (62), 9. Cosgrove (62), 11. Udoh

Subs: 4. Ebanks-Landell, 7. Whalley (62), 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke (62), 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 24. Leshabela (71)

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Plymouth Argyle

1. Cooper, 3. Gillesphey, 6. Scarr, 22, Galloway, 8. Edwards, 28. Camara, 4. Houghton, 7. Broom (83), 15. Grant (57), 31. Jephcott (88), 9. Hardie

Subs: 14. Garrick (88), 20. Randell (83), 25. Burton, 27. Law (57), 32. Cooper, 41. Tomlinson, 42. Shirley

Subs Not Used: 25. Burton, 32. Cooper, 41. Tomlinson, 42. Shirley

Other League One Results

Bolton 2 – 1 Oxford

Cambridge 3 – 0 Burton

Charlton 0 – 2 Wigan

Crewe 0 – 1 Accrington

Doncaster 0 – 0 Portsmouth

Fleetwood 3 – 2 Cheltenham

Gillingham 2 – 1 Morecambe

Ipswich 2 – 2 MK Dons

Sunderland 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe 1 – 0 Lincoln