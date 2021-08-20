19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 20, 2021

Shropshire teenage golfers win league

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A team of teenage golfers from Shropshire has won the Midland North Region handicap league.

Lily Griffiths (The Shropshire); Seren Ramsey (Henlle Park); Jess Warren (The Wrekin); Katelyn Wilkie (Lilleshall); and Jess Roberts (Arscott)
Lily Griffiths (The Shropshire); Seren Ramsey (Henlle Park); Jess Warren (The Wrekin); Katelyn Wilkie (Lilleshall); and Jess Roberts (Arscott)

The junior girls team won the hotly contested trophy in a nail biting finish in the final match against Leicestershire at the MNR fesitival of golf at Trent Lock in Nottinghamshire on August 16.

They were declared the winners in a countback after the match finished in a draw with two and a half matches each.

- Advertisement -

“This is a well deserved result for the team which has played fantastic golf during the season to get us to the finals,” said Vivienne Davies, the Junior Girls organiser.

They took the title from Lincolnshire which has won the trophy for the past four years.

The handicap team of Katelyn Wilkie (15), Jess Warren,(15), Sophie Brothwood (14), Seren Ramsey  (14), and Jess Roberts (15) played in the final supported by ten-year-olds Lily Griffiths and Lucy Crump who featured in early matches in the year to help get the Shropshire Junior Girls to the final.

The county team beat Staffordshire 5-0 and Derbyshire 3-2 through the season in the west section of the competition while Leicestershire played against Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire in the east region to get to the final. 

“We are the first team to break Lincolnshire’s four year run. It is a fantastic achievement,” added Vivienne.

The Shropshire girls’ team finished runners-up in 2019.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP