Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town showed strong signs of improvement against Portsmouth but still await their first league win of the campaign as they prepare to face Plymouth.

Town are yet to register a league goal in their opening three league games, but optimism grew following a fine performance against promotion favourites Portsmouth in midweek.

Ryan Tunnicliffe’s 2nd minute opener threatened to open the floodgates, but Shrewsbury instead created a catalogue of chances and were extremely unlucky not to earn something out of the context.

Steve Cotterill has bolstered his ranks with the signing of Khanya Leshabela. The Leicester City loanee could be thrown straight into the mix for his debut against the Pilgrims.

The acquisition has come at a perfect time with Town light on attacking options. Whilst Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and Shaun Whalley (hand) are nearing a return, this weekend’s fixture could be too soon for them.

Former Wolves and Birmingham midfielder David Davis may only be fit enough for the bench after suffering a knock in training. However, Ethan Ebanks-Landell is available for selection again following the completion of 10-day isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Shrewsbury breezed beyond Plymouth at home in April. Shaun Whalley (brace) and Nathanael Ogbeta were on target in a 3-0 win.

Former Shrewsbury Town duo Niall Ennis (hamstring) and James Bolton (ankle) are on the treatment table for the visitors.

Winger Danny Mayor will be absent for the next couple of matches due to a thigh problem. George Cooper is targeting minutes for the first time since December after suffering with a knee complaint. The visitors could hand a debut to Jordan Garrick who has signed on loan from Championship outfit Swansea City.

Plymouth drew 1-1 with Cambridge United in midweek.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 22. Daniels, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, Leshabela, 11. Udoh, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta, 15. Pyke, 16. Davis, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 23. Nurse

Plymouth Argyle

1. M. Cooper, 5. Wilson, 6. Scarr, 3. Gillesphey, 8. Edwards, 28. Camara, 4. Houghton, 7. Broom, 15. Grant, 31. Jephcott, 9. Hardie

Subs: 20. Randell, 22. Galloway, 25. Burton, 27. Law, 32. G. Cooper, 42. Shirley, Garrick

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton V Oxford

Cambridge V Burton

Charlton V Wigan

Crewe V Accrington

Doncaster V Portsmouth

Fleetwood V Cheltenham

Gillingham V Morecambe

Ipswich V MK Dons

Rotherham V Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland V AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe V Lincoln