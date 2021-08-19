18.6 C
Thursday, August 19, 2021

Shrewsbury Town bring in Khanya Leshabela from Leicester City

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has drafted in Khanya Leshabela from Premier League outfit Leicester City.

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

The South African arrives at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on loan and comes at a much-needed time with Steve Cotterill devoid of attacking options.

Injuries to Shaun Whalley and Ryan Bowman have limited Town in a forward position, but the signing of Sam Cosgrove and now Leshabela offers some hope moving forward.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for Leicester in March as a substitute against Sheffield United – currently his one and only league appearance for the Foxes.

He moved from South Africa to Northampton at the age of 2 and joined Leicester City’s academy in 2013.

Leshabela has featured for South Africa at U20 level and was strongly linked with a move to Championship outfit Luton in the summer. He becomes Steve Cotterill’s eight signing of the post-season.

