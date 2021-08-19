Shrewsbury Town bring in Khanya Leshabela from Leicester City

Shrewsbury Town has drafted in Khanya Leshabela from Premier League outfit Leicester City.

The South African arrives at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on loan and comes at a much-needed time with Steve Cotterill devoid of attacking options.

Injuries to Shaun Whalley and Ryan Bowman have limited Town in a forward position, but the signing of Sam Cosgrove and now Leshabela offers some hope moving forward.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for Leicester in March as a substitute against Sheffield United – currently his one and only league appearance for the Foxes.

He moved from South Africa to Northampton at the age of 2 and joined Leicester City’s academy in 2013.

Leshabela has featured for South Africa at U20 level and was strongly linked with a move to Championship outfit Luton in the summer. He becomes Steve Cotterill’s eight signing of the post-season.