Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships return this weekend

By Shropshire Live

Tennis players from across Shropshire are looking forward to taking part in the County Championships as the tournament makes a welcome return this weekend.

Tennis Shropshire’s popular event, which was not staged last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, starts at The Shrewsbury Club on Sunday.

A busy schedule of matches – for under-eights through to adults – will be played leading up to the final day of the tournament on Saturday, August 28.

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones said: “It’s wonderful to see the County Championships going ahead once again after not being held last year.  

“If I think where we were six or seven years ago with the tournament, when entries were low, it really has grown impressively since then.

“We have competed with the biggest counties in the region for entry numbers over the last two or three years the County Championships has taken place.

“There’s been a good response once again this time and it just shows there’s an appetite for it.

“We just need all the clubs in the county to get behind the event and support what has really become a festival of tennis.”

With the County Championships not taking place last year, a new team event for the local tennis calendar – The Battle of Shropshire – was launched for the first time, and proved a big hit.

“That was a great discovery,” added Simon. “It’s something that wouldn’t have happened had the County Championships gone ahead as usual.

“As disappointing as it was to have the County Championships cancelled last year, the big positive to emerge was discovering a new event, which we will also continue to run.” 

The County Championships will feature singles events for boys and girls in a number of age ranges – eight and under, nine and under, 10 and under, 11 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.

Doubles competitions will also be played for under 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s.

Adults also have the chance to get involved with the tournament with open singles competitions for ladies and men. 

“The County Championships now attracts players of all levels with players of all standards coming along and joining in,” said Simon.

“That’s what has helped make it the festival of tennis it has become. 

“The Shrewsbury Club stage the event well and always support the county in hosting it, with tournament referee Simon Haddleton, assisted by Amy Dannatt, making it all run so well.”  

