Match Report: Portsmouth 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town produce a valiant display at Fratton Park but ultimately slip to their third league defeat in a row.

Portsmouth emerged victorious, but Shrewsbury Town deserved something from their endeavours. The visitors cultivated a number of good opportunities but lacked the clinical edge to gain anything from the contest.

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored the only goal of the game with just two minutes on the clock. Town had chances in both halves and ten minutes of stoppage time to claim an equaliser – but Portsmouth got away with one.

Steve Cotterill made a number of changes from the side that lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Morecambe at the weekend. Sam Cosgrove was handed his first start, whilst Josh Daniels and Tom Bloxham came into the eleven. Nathanael Ogbeta, Rekeil Pyke, and David Davis dropped out. Absentees and lack of squad depth meant Town once again named two keepers on the bench.

Portsmouth wasted little time in taking the game to Shrewsbury. They had early appeals for a penalty turned down when John Marquis hit the deck under a challenge from Aaron Pierre – the referee waved play on.

Danny Cowley’s side produced what would turn out to be the winning goal within just two minutes of the first whistle. They cut through the Town defence like a knife through butter, as Marcus Harness eventually teed up Ryan Tunnicliffe. The ex-Fulham midfielder went for goal inside the box and his effort took a nick off Matthew Pennington and found the bottom corner.

Town responded well to going behind. Sam Cosgrove slipped Elliott Bennett through on goal – the former Brighton winger saw his shot pushed away by Gavin Bazunu. The ball fell kindly for Tom Bloxham who could only lash the rebound over.

Shrewsbury were winning free-kicks in promising positions but were overhitting them, much to the frustration of the bench. Portsmouth produced attacking moments of their own. Hackett-Fairchild saw his shot deflect off Matthew Pennington for a corner. The resulting set piece was heroically blocked by Pennington as Clark Robertson attempted to profit from the situation.

At the other end, George Nurse’s cross was nodded down by Sam Cosgrove toward Tom Bloxham. The youngster produced a sharp turn and struck a shot just wide – the linesman eventually raised his flag, but the visitors were growing in confidence.

In the last action of the half, Nurse’s throw-in eventually found Luke Leahy whose looping header landed on the roof of the net.

Shrewsbury seized control in the opening stages of the second period. Sam Cosgrove burst forward and turned possession over to Luke Leahy. The full-back slipped but still managed to test Bazunu who had to turn the strike behind.

Portsmouth created fewer chances in the second half. Hackett-Fairchild attempted to latch onto Ronan Curtis’ whipped cross but couldn’t make a telling connection.

There would eventually be more than 10 minutes of added time as Matthew Pennington sustained a horrific head injury as he clattered with Ahadme. The stoppage seemed to discombobulate both sets of players – but Hackett-Fairchild did drag a shot wide.

Shrewsbury threw the kitchen sink at Portsmouth in order to obtain an equaliser. A series of crosses and powerful runs had Portsmouth on the ropes, but they managed to avert the danger.

In the last action of the game, Elliott Bennett’s pinpoint delivery was attacked by Aaron Pierre whose powerful header was clawed away by Bazunu.

A disappointing result but an excellent performance that will hopefully serve as a platform to get much-needed points on the board.

Shrewsbury welcome Plymouth on Saturday, whilst Portsmouth visit Doncaster.

Attendance: 14,471 (259 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Portsmouth

1. Bazunu, 13. Freeman, 20. Raggett, 4. Robertson (45), 3. Brown, 8. Tunnicliffe, 6. Williams, 18. Hackett-Fairchild, 10. Harness (45), 11. Curtis, 9. Marquis (94)

Subs: 7. Ahadme (45), 16. Ogilvie (45), 17. Harrison (94, 19. Hirst, 21 Morrell, 24. Jacobs, 35. Bass

Subs Not Used: 19. Hirst, 21. Morrell, 24. Jacobs, 35. Bass

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 22. Daniels (84), 5. Pennington, 23. Nurse, 6. Pierre, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 18. Bloxham (62), 11. Udoh, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta (84), 15. Pyke (62), 16. Davis, 19. Caton, 21. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 16. Davis, 19. Caton, 21. Gregory

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 0 Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Gillingham

Burton 1 – 0 Sunderland

Cheltenham 2 – 1 Ipswich

Lincoln 0 – 1 Bolton

MK Dons 2 – 1 Charlton

Morecambe 0 – 1 Rotherham

Oxford 1 – 0 Crewe

Plymouth 1 – 1 Cambridge

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 0 Fleetwood

Wigan 1 – 1 Wycombe