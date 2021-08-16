Match Preview: Portsmouth V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to Fratton Park aiming to get their first points on the board following defeats against Burton and Morecambe.

Shrewsbury slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against newly-promoted Morecambe – but the most alarming aspect was the lack of squad depth, which saw two goalkeepers named on the bench.

The issues were exacerbated with the news that summer signing Ryan Bowman picked up a slight hamstring issue during training. However, it is hoped that he may make the bench, and Steve Cotterill has revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Shaun Whalley remains a doubt with a deep laceration to his hand. The wound had healed enough for him to be an unused substitute against Lincoln, but it had reportedly opened up again. Ethan Ebanks-Landell continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shrewsbury’s last win at Fratton Park arrived in January 2018 – thanks to a solitary goal from James Bolton who now represents Plymouth following a spell at Portsmouth.

Birmingham City loanee Sam Cosgrove will be eyeing a first start after coming off the bench at half-time against Morecambe.

Portsmouth had their lowest home attendance at the weekend since February 2013 as 11,470 watched their team beat Crewe 2-0. Chief Executive Andy Cullen blamed the numbers on ticketing issues.

In terms of team news, Pompey will be without Callum Johnson who serves the second of a three-game ban following his dismissal against Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Louis Thompson is a doubt for Portsmouth due to fitness related issues. Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) are likely to be unavailable.

Possible Line Ups

Portsmouth

1. Bazunu, 13. Freeman, 20. Raggett, 4. Robertson, 3. Brown, 8. Tunnicliffe, 6. Williams, 10. Harness, 18. Hackett-Fairchild, 11. Curtis, 9. Marquis

Subs: 7. Ahadme, 16. Ogilvie, 17. Harrison, 19. Hirst, 21. Morrell, 24. Jacobs, 35. Bass

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 6. Pierre, 5. Pennington, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 14. Ogbeta, 3. Leahy, 10. Vela, 11. Udoh, 9. Cosgrove

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon V Gillingham

Burton V Sunderland

Cheltenham V Ipswich

Lincoln V Bolton

MK Dons V Charlton

Morecambe V Rotherham

Oxford V Crewe

Plymouth V Cambridge

Sheffield Wednesday V Fleetwood

Wigan V Wycombe