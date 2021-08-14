Match Report: Morecambe 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are unable to build on their midweek cup win as they slip to back-to-back league defeats.

Shrewsbury Town’s selection woes are partly to blame for a poor start to the league campaign with no goals and two defeats.

Steve Cotterill’s selection headache was further exacerbated with the absence of summer signing Ryan Bowman. Shaun Whalley was out too with the deep laceration to his hand requiring further treatment. Town were forced into selecting two goalkeepers on the bench – clearly demonstrating the urgent need for new signings.

On the other hand, League One new boys Morecambe have enjoyed a fine start to their maiden campaign in the third tier. An impressive draw against Ipswich was followed up with a shock midweek cup win at Championship Blackburn.

And Stephen Robinson’s side extended their unbeaten run thanks to first half goals from Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton.

Steve Cotterill opted not to hand Sam Cosgrove an immediate debut. The Birmingham City loanee was on the bench with Dan Udoh and Rekeil Pyke chosen to lead the line.

The home side wasted little time in stamping their authority on the contest. Former Shrewsbury forward Arthur Gnahoua fed Ryan Cooney who whipped a shot over the bar. At the other end, Josh Vela was unable to work Andresson in the Shrimpers goal as he lofted an attempt over.

Andresson was rooted to the spot when Luke Leahy’s corner was met by Aaron Pierre – but the Reading loanee was able to breath once more as the Grenadian’s header went wide.

But despite a rallying effort from the visitors, it was Morecambe who took the lead in the 34th minute. Nathanael Ogbeta couldn’t deal with a punt up field and conspired to bundle Carl Stockton to the ground. Ex-Liverpool midfielder Adam Phillips took responsibility to fire down the middle with Marko Marosi diving to his left.

The opening goal appeared to galvanise Morecambe. Arthur Gnahoua engineered some room before striking an attempt straight at Marosi. Then, just before the half-time break, Cole Stockton helped himself to another after finding the net in the previous two fixtures. The former Tranmere man profited from pandemonium inside the box as he beat Town’s Slovakian stopper from close range.

Cotterill responded to a disappointing half by sending on Sam Cosgrove. And Shrewsbury offered a threat early on after the interval. Rekeil Pyke was denied by a close-range block and Aaron Pierre couldn’t make the required connection to trouble Andresson.

Morecambe maintained their attacking prowess. Josh McPake seized control and forced Marko Marosi into a sharp stop. He worked Marosi again moments later as Morecambe were intent on scoring a third.

Town were on the ropes – this time Cole Stockton moved through the gears prior to seeing his strike beaten away by Marosi.

Shrewsbury struggled to pressure their hosts. As the game drew to a close, Cosgrove smashed well wide, and Matthew Pennington drew an easy stop from Andresson.

Another disappointing result and performance and it does not get any easier with a trip to promotion fancied Portsmouth on Tuesday night – Morecambe host Rotherham.

Attendance: 3,722 (471 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Morecambe

20. Andresson, 21. Cooney, 5. Lavelle, 4. O’Connor, 3. Leigh, 18. Phillips (63), 8. Diagouraga, 19. McLoughlin (92), 24. Gnahoua, 9. Stockton, 11. McPake (77)

Subs: 1. Letheren, 2. Mellor, 6. Jones, 7. McDonald (77), 25. McCalmont (63), 27. Harrison, 31. Wootton (92)

Subs Not Used: 1. Letheren, 2. Mellor, 6. Jones, 27. Harrison

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett (82), 16. Davis, 14. Ogbeta (45), 3. Leahy, 10. Vela, 11. Udoh, 15. Pyke (60)

Subs: 9. Cosgrove (45), 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham (82), 19. Caton, 21. Gregory, 22. Daniels (60)

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 21. Gregory

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 1 Cambridge

AFC Wimbledon 3 – 3 Bolton

Burton 2 – 1 Ipswich

Cheltenham 1 – 3 Wycombe

Lincoln 2 – 1 Fleetwood

MK Dons 1 – 2 Sunderland

Oxford 2 – 1 Charlton

Plymouth 1 – 0 Gillingham

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Crewe

Sheffield Wednesday 2 – 0 Doncaster

Wigan 1 – 0 Rotherham