Runway race returns on bank holiday weekend

The annual Spitfire 10K returns to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford this August bank holiday weekend, with exclusive access to the airfield at RAF Cosford for up to 1,500 participants.

The Spitfire 10K is held to commemorate the Battle of Britain and the Royal Air Force personnel who defended Britain’s skies during the summer of 1940. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Taking place on Sunday 29 August, the 10-kilometer race will take-off with a loop around the Museum and includes a sprint up and down the runway, finishing with a huge spinning Spitfire 10K medal.

It will be ready, steady…..scramble at 10am sharp as the race begins with a dash around the Museum grounds, passing by iconic aircraft including the VC10, Hercules and Nimrod, before runners make their way onto the airfield at RAF Cosford. Participants will enjoy a scenic route around the military airfield, taking them past several historic landmarks along the way including wartime hangars, an air traffic control tower and of course, the race wouldn’t be complete without a sprint down the runway! Then it’s back onto the Museum site to cross the finish line where runners will be rewarded with a highly sought-after bespoke 2021 Spitfire 10K medal, a perfect and well-earned memento of their day.

The Spitfire 10K is held in memory of RAF Battle of Britain personnel. All runners will each receive a roll of honour card containing the name of a Battle of Britain pilot or crew member to wear with their race number, sharing the story of those who served in this pivotal aerial campaign with a new generation.

RAF Museum Public Events Manager, Ulrike Stuebner said:

“It’s great to have the physical race back at the Museum this year. We received brilliant support and participation for the virtual race in 2020, but there is nothing like the thrill of running down the runway on an active RAF base, it’s such a unique experience.

“We are well known for our brilliant Spitfire 10K race day medals, and this year’s design will not disappoint. We are keeping it under wraps until the end of the race, but I can confirm it includes our notorious spinning element, and there is still time for people to sign up and get their hands on one!

“One of the most popular elements of the race is the Roll of Honour cards. It’s wonderful to see runners researching the incredible life of ‘their’ pilot or crew member and sharing these stories with family, friends and even on social media. We encourage people to get involved and keep their memory alive, sharing RAF stories is what the Museum is all about.”

Take Part

The Spitfire 10K is a UK Athletics licensed race and a great event for keen runners, achieving a personal best is aided by the flat airfield terrain. But for those who just want to have fun, why not get into the spirit of the Spitfire 10K by dressing in wartime attire – don your victory curls or flying jacket and run this event in style! If you’re aged 15 and over why not give it a go? Whether you’ve been entering races for years, or you’re just getting into running, the RAF Museum’s Spitfire 10K is guaranteed to be fun and memorable.

Friends and family are invited to cheer on their loved ones and show their support on the day at the start and finish line. Following the race, visitors have the bonus of being able to enjoy time wandering around the free Museum, where they will find a world-class collection of aircraft and artefacts on display, including the world’s oldest Spitfire.

To take part in this unique racing experience, register online at rafmuseum.org/cosford. Entry to the Spitfire 10K costs £22.50 per person, or £20.50 per person for Armed Forces Personnel and members of UK Athletics affiliated clubs. 2021 Spitfire 10K technical running t-shirts and vests are also available to purchase in advance and on race day (subject to availability).

Or pledge to raise £80 and receive your race day t-shirt for free. Help us honour those who defended our skies during the Battle of Britain by fundraising for the RAF Museum. Support for this event enables the RAF Museum, a registered charity, to tell the inspiring stories of RAF personnel, just like The Few – the courageous Battle of Britain Pilots and Crew who fought in the skies above Britain in 1940. Select the sponsorship option when signing up online.

Virtual Spitfire 10K

If you can’t make it to Cosford for race day, why not sign up for the Virtual Spitfire 10K which launches on the bank holiday weekend and runners have until Battle of Britain day on the 15 September, to complete the challenge.

The virtual race allows you to tailor the racing experience to fit your schedule and ability. You can take part in real time with other runners at 10am on race day, or if running 10K is not for you, why not split the distance into a few runs, a long walk, row, or a cycle. Runners from all over the UK, and across the world can take part, running in honour of a Battle of Britain pilot while supporting the RAF Museum. Further details on the virtual event can be found online at rafmuseum.org/cosford.