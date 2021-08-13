Match Preview: Morecambe V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to build on their midweek dramatic cup win when they visit newly promoted Morecambe.

The dramatic cup win against Lincoln on penalties was particularly memorable for Dan Udoh. The Nigerian demonstrated patchy form last season and was a contender to depart in the summer with just five goals in all competitions last campaign.

But the former Crewe and AFC Telford striker was kept on by Steve Cotterill who believes there is plenty left in the 24-year-olds tank. And Udoh went some way to repaying his manager’s faith by netting twice in the thrilling comeback.

However, alongside Ryan Bowman and Rekiel Pyke, Udoh now has further competition in the form of Sam Cosgrove. The former Everton academy product arrived on loan this week from Birmingham City where he is yet to score in 12 appearances.

But the 24-year-old, who has featured in Europe for Aberdeen, cost Birmingham £2 million and turned down a move to French side Guingamp whilst being heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who has been given the number 9 shirt, could start against Morecambe.

Elsewhere, central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell is self-isolating after contracting COVID-19. He will miss tomorrow’s trip to Lancashire as well as the mid-week visit to Portsmouth.

Winger Shaun Whalley could return to the Town starting line-up. The long-serving forward was an unused substitute against Lincoln after receiving treatment to a deep laceration on his hand.

Town have won all five of their previous meetings against Morecambe. It is their first trip for over six and a half years which was when goals from Conor Goldson, James Collins, Jermaine Grandison, and Tyrone Barnett sealed a 4-1 win in March 2015.

The home side are riding a crest of a wave following promotion to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history. Despite losing their promotion winning manager Derek Adams to Bradford City, the Shrimpers have made a fine start to the season with a draw at Ipswich and a shock win at Championship Blackburn in midweek.

New boss Stephen Robinson may hand a debuts to Shayon Harrison and Scott Wootton. The two have significant pedigree having been on the books of Tottenham and Manchester United respectively.

Morecambe will be without Liam Gibson (shoulder) and Ryan Delaney (knee). Former Shrewsbury midfielder Aaron Wildig is also out. The 29-year-old who spent three years at Town from 2012 to 2015, has a hamstring issue.

Possible Line Ups

Morecambe

1. Letheren, 21. Cooney, 4. O’Connor, Wootton, 2. Mellor, 19. McLaughlin, 8. Diagouraga, 25. McCalmont, 24. Gnahoua, 9. Stockton, 7. McDonald

Subs: 3.Leigh, 5. Lavelle, 6. Jones, 17. Ayunga, 18. Phillips, 20. Andresson, 27. Harrison

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 14. Ogbeta, 9. Cosgrove, 11. Udoh

Subs: 12. Bowman, 13. Burgoyne, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton, 20. Lloyd, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse

Other League One Fixtures

– Accrington V Cambridge

– AFC Wimbledon V Bolton

– Burton V Ipswich

– Cheltenham V Wycombe

– Lincoln V Fleetwood

– MK Dons V Sunderland

– Oxford V Charlton

– Plymouth V Gillingham

– Portsmouth V Crewe

– Sheffield Wednesday V Doncaster

– Wigan V Rotherham