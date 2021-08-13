George Hargrave named in Shropshire squad for NCCA Championship match against Cornwall

Shrewsbury’s in-form opening batsman George Hargrave is named in a 12-man Shropshire squad for the NCCA Championship match against Cornwall at Bridgnorth.

The three-day game starts at Cricket Meadow on Sunday at 11am.



Hargrave has scored Birmingham League centuries in two of Shrewsbury’s last four matches.



He also struck an unbeaten century earlier this season for Oxford University against Cambridge University at Lord’s.



Director of Cricket John Abrahams said: “We have always wanted George Hargrave to be involved from the start of the season.



“He has been away at university, so hasn’t spent much time back in Shropshire, but he has now come back to play for Shrewsbury and is scoring runs.



“George has brought his university form back to his club form for Shrewsbury, so hopefully that continues and he can take it into this National Counties Championship match.”



Worcestershire Academy seamer Ben Parker returns to the county squad, with promising Bridgnorth seamer Charlie Walker, having been given his first taste of the NCCA Championship by playing in the first two matches this season, making way.



Worcestershire have also made Shrewsbury all-rounder Harry Cooke, another member of the New Road club’s Academy, available once again after he made his Shropshire debut in the draw against Wales at Abergavenny earlier this month.



Abrahams said: “We have a good relationship with Worcestershire and we are grateful to them for making both Ben Parker and Harry Cooke, who are both Shropshire boys, available for selection.



“Playing for Shropshire in the National Counties Championship is another important part of their development.



“I’ve spoken to Charlie Walker and told him he is very much part of our plans and to continue bowling well for Bridgnorth, both in terms of taking wickets and also an economy point of view.



“The experience Charlie’s had so far will stand him in good stead.



“Tyler Ibbotson is another player very much part of the plans. Tyler has shown his commitment to the county by being on standby for the last two matches and he also came down to Wales during the last match for a bowling session with Jason Weaver.”



Cornwall opened their Championship campaign with a rain-affected draw against Wales before beating Devon in their last three-day match at Truro.



Cornwall also enjoyed an impressive victory over Somerset in a showcase fixture at Taunton last month.



Abrahams added: “The quality and standard of the opposition in National Counties cricket is high.



“We’ve emphasised that for us to compete at this level then we have to be at our best.



“We have to, both from an individual and a team point of view, be as challenging as we possibly can be with bat and with ball.



“To score 300 in the first innings in our last game at Wales was really good. To have the opposition at 138-6 was also very good and if we find ourselves in that situation again hopefully we can take advantage.”



The first ball will be bowled at Bridgnorth at 11am on Sunday, with admission free for spectators on all three days.

Shropshire Team

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ryan Lockley (Oswestry), James Shaw (Sentinel), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Graham Wagg (Biddestone), Xavier Clarke (Shifnal), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth), Sam Ellis (Formby), Matty Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth, captain), Harry Cooke (Shrewsbury), Ben Parker (Kidderminster).