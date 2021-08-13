Fielder signs for Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of forward Deakan Fielder for the 2021/22 season.

Deakan Fielder

The 21-year-old, who came through the Tigers’ junior set up, has experience playing for Swindon Wildcats and appeared for Bracknell Bees during the recent Spring Cup. Deakan will wear the number 26 shirt.

Deakan said: “After 6 years playing away from Telford, I am delighted to be able to pull on a Tigers jersey. It has been a dream of mine since I was a child, growing up watching my Dad (Ces Fielder) play.

- Advertisement -

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Tigers’ fans and I am excited for the challenge. I aim to prove that I can play at this level and am proud to be able to do that in my home town. I am eager to get on the ice and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Deakan is one of the final pieces in the jigsaw. He is a local lad which is one of the reasons the signing came about. He played all his junior hockey in Telford until the last few years where he ventured abroad to play but he has always had a passion to play for the Tigers.

“I think this signing comes at the right time for both Deakan and the club. Deakan will add depth to the roster and the versatility of being able to play as either a forward or in defense but long term I see him as a forward.

“I like his straight line speed, his grit and physicality. In our rink, he can instigate that checking game as a forward more than in defence and he has a shot that he gets off quickly which when he plays direct will gain reward. He’s very keen and is working hard through the off-season and is looking to make a positive impact.”