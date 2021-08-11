Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Lincoln City (4-2 on pens)

Shrewsbury Town are through to the next round of the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion as they defeat league rivals Lincoln on penalties.

Steve Cotterill’s side showed tremendous grit and determination to come from two goals behind and take the contest to penalties.

Just over 2,000 supporters witnessed 17-year-old Tom Bloxham net the winning penalty after Dan Udoh cancelled out goals from Tom Hopper and ex-Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop.

Prior to kick-off Shrewsbury announced the sale of last-seasons Captain Ollie Norburn to Championship Peterborough. The deal is believed to have earned Town a healthy £350,000.

Cotterill made two changes from the side that slipped to opening day defeat against Burton. Rekeil Pyke and George Nurse were handed starts. Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now isolate for the required ten-day period.

The visitors took the game to their hosts early on. Teddy Bishop latched onto a free-flowing move but was unable to trouble Marko Marosi in the Town goal. Then, Anthony Scully fired goalward, but Marosi kept out the forward with a smart stop.

Shrewsbury responded to the early onslaught when Elliott Bennett fed Josh Vela. However, the midfielder blazed well over. Bennett was pulling the strings from a Shrewsbury perspective and sent Ryan Bowman clear down the channel. The summer signing shrugged off the advances of an Imps defender but was denied by goalkeeper Josh Griffiths. Aaron Pierre attacked the resulting corner but the Grenadian international’s radar was askew.

Michael Appleton’s side were still looking sharp in the final third. Teddy Bishop’s slaloming run culminated in Hakeen Adelakun receiving possession. The former Hull City winger saw his deflected cross fly across the face of the box.

The visitors needed just four second half minutes to break the deadlock. Cohen Bramall’s tantalising delivery was powered home by striker Tom Hopper. Lincoln’s first goal was a well-worked move but their second was a magnificent solo effort from Teddy Bishop. The midfielder, once touted as a future England international, sent a long-distance strike beyond the reaches of Marko Marosi who was beaten all ends up.

It was threatening to get ugly as Lincoln went for more. This was certainly no chess match with Bishop once again getting in behind – Marko Marosi was able to snuff out the danger on this occasion.

Rekeil Pyke was attempting to take advantage of his first Town start in almost a year. The former Huddersfield man tried to profit from slack Lincoln defending but was eventually sent down a cul-de-sac by Max Melbourne. In the same move, Lewis Montsma went down injured – it was later revealed the Swede sustained a dislocated shoulder.

Town reduced the arrears in the 69th minute. Nathanael Ogbeta’s cross-shot was palmed into a dangerous area by the Imps keeper – and Dan Udoh pounced to fire into an empty net. The Nigerian completed the turnaround in the 81st minute with a clinical strike from outside the box. Steve Cotterill will certainly be delighted as he tasked Udoh with finding the net with more regularity after scoring just five times last campaign.

The pendulum swung in Shrewsbury’s favour as the home side went in search of a winner. Pyke found space in the danger area but completely missed his cue from six yards out.

In the dying embers of a pulsating contest, ex-Everton defender Matthew Pennington thought he had turned home from a corner. However, the officials ruled that Griffiths had just about prevented the ball from going over the line.

Instead, penalties were required with Elliott Bennett, George Nurse, David Davis, and Tom Bloxham converting for Town. Whilst Josh Vela missed his, so did Lincoln duo Hopper and Florini which was enough to send Shrewsbury into the hat for the second round.

Some supporters opted to invade the pitch at full-time – foolish on one side of the debate considering the context of the game, but severe on the other side with the potential for a club fine and COVID-19 risks.

Shrewsbury will seek out their first league win of the season away to newly-promoted Morecambe at the weekend, whilst Lincoln welcome Fleetwood.

Attendance: 2,069 (236 away fans)

Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 14. Ogbeta, 3. Leahy (64), 10. Vela, 12. Bowman (65), 15. Pyke (85)

Subs: 7. Whalley, 11. Udoh (65), 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham (85), 19. Caton 22. Daniels (64)

Subs Not Used: 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton

Lincoln City

1. Griffiths, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma (68), 3. Melbourne, 15. Bramall, 18. McGrandles, 6. Sanders, 12. Bishop (72), 14. Adelakun (72), 9. Hopper, 11. Scully

Subs: 7. Edun, 8. Jones, 17. Howarth (72), 19. Fiorini (72), 21. Sorensen (68), 31. Long, 32. Makama

Subs Not Used: 7. Edun, 8. Jones, 31. Long, 32. Makama