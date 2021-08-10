Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town kick-start their Carabao Cup campaign against Lincoln City as they look for a first win of the new season.

Shrewsbury’s lack of depth was exposed against the Brewers with their threadbare squad struggling to make an impact during a 1-0 defeat.

Speculation has intensified over the future of last year’s skipper Ollie Norburn. The Grenada international was expected to be absent from the weekend’s squad but was an unused substitute – boss Steve Cotterill has subsequently hinted at a departure for a midfielder who has made 111 appearances for the club to date.

Elsewhere, Ethan Ebanks-Landell recovered from hip problems to start at the weekend. But Shrewsbury could be without long-serving forward Shaun Whalley. The ex-Luton winger sustained a ‘deep laceration’ to his hand and is currently being assessed.

Steve Cotterill is expected to shuffle his pack for the cup tie – Harry Burgoyne, George Nurse, Rekeil Pyke, and Josh Daniels will be pushing for starts.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first home win against Lincoln since Mark Wright and Jake Robinson scored during a 2-0 win in October 2010. It is the first time these sides have met in a cup competition other than the Football League Trophy.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has revealed that goalkeeper Sam Long could be handed a debut prior to a loan switch. The former Oxford boss has not made it clear whether he will start tomorrow evening or in the Papa John’s Trophy at the end of the month.

Lincoln will assess the fitness of Adam Jackson and Max Melbourne with the duo doubts. The visitors could hand starts to Lewis Montsma, Teddy Bishop, Hakeeb Adelakun, Max Sanders, and James Jones.

Lincoln drew 1-1 away to Gillingham at the weekend.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

13. Burgoyne, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 22. Daniels, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton

Subs: 1. Marosi, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 20. Lloyd

Lincoln City

31. Long, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma, 5. Jackson, 7. Edun, 6. Sanders, 8. Jones, 12. Bishop, 14. Adelakun, 11. Scully, 15. Bramall

Subs: 1. Griffiths, 3. Melbourne, 9. Hopper, 17. Howarth, 18. McGrandles, 21. Sorensen, 23. Bridcutt