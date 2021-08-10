21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town kick-start their Carabao Cup campaign against Lincoln City as they look for a first win of the new season.

Shrewsbury’s lack of depth was exposed against the Brewers with their threadbare squad struggling to make an impact during a 1-0 defeat.

Speculation has intensified over the future of last year’s skipper Ollie Norburn. The Grenada international was expected to be absent from the weekend’s squad but was an unused substitute – boss Steve Cotterill has subsequently hinted at a departure for a midfielder who has made 111 appearances for the club to date.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere, Ethan Ebanks-Landell recovered from hip problems to start at the weekend. But Shrewsbury could be without long-serving forward Shaun Whalley. The ex-Luton winger sustained a ‘deep laceration’ to his hand and is currently being assessed.

Steve Cotterill is expected to shuffle his pack for the cup tie – Harry Burgoyne, George Nurse, Rekeil Pyke, and Josh Daniels will be pushing for starts.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first home win against Lincoln since Mark Wright and Jake Robinson scored during a 2-0 win in October 2010. It is the first time these sides have met in a cup competition other than the Football League Trophy.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has revealed that goalkeeper Sam Long could be handed a debut prior to a loan switch. The former Oxford boss has not made it clear whether he will start tomorrow evening or in the Papa John’s Trophy at the end of the month.

Lincoln will assess the fitness of Adam Jackson and Max Melbourne with the duo doubts. The visitors could hand starts to Lewis Montsma, Teddy Bishop, Hakeeb Adelakun, Max Sanders, and James Jones.

Lincoln drew 1-1 away to Gillingham at the weekend.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

13. Burgoyne, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 22. Daniels, 15. Pyke, 19. Caton

Subs: 1. Marosi, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 11. Udoh, 12. Bowman, 20. Lloyd

Lincoln City

31. Long, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma, 5. Jackson, 7. Edun, 6. Sanders, 8. Jones, 12. Bishop, 14. Adelakun, 11. Scully, 15. Bramall

Subs: 1. Griffiths, 3. Melbourne, 9. Hopper, 17. Howarth, 18. McGrandles, 21. Sorensen, 23. Bridcutt

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP